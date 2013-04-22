AMSTERDAM, April 22 There has been no renewed capital flight from peripheral euro zone countries by depositors after a rescue deal last month that hit savers in Cyprus, European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot was on Monday quoted as saying.

Euro zone leaders agreed on a 10 billion euro aid package for the European island last month, and depositors over 100,000 euros of some Cyprus banks will contribute additional funds to the deal. That raised fears that large depositors in other euro zone banks would withdraw funds in fear of similar action in other countries in future.

"We have not seen anything of such a move," Knot was quoted as saying in Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad.

Since ECB President Mario Draghi said in the summer last year that the central bank would do everything to save the euro, companies have been transferring their money back to peripheral countries, and this move has continued since the Cyprus rescue, Knot was cited as saying.

