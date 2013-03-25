LONDON, March 25 Overseas lenders, excluding
those in Russia, had $59.2 billion of outstanding loans to
Cyprus at the end of September, according to Bank for
International Settlements (BIS) data.
BIS statistics, the only ones to chart cross-border lending
around the world, do not include loans from Russia. Ratings
agency Moody's estimates Russian bank loans to Cyprus-based
companies of Russian origin were $30-40 billion.
The BIS data show lenders from Greece and Germany have the
biggest exposures to Cyprus of the reporting countries.
Cyprus on Monday reached a 10 billion euro ($13 billion)
rescue plan to avoid economic meltdown after more than a week of
intense scrutiny on the island's future.
Some banks disclose their loans to Cyprus, but the European
Banking Authority has not forced banks to release a breakdown
since a 2011 stress-test.
That showed Greece's Alpha Bank had a 4.8 billion
euro exposure at the end of 2010, which it said stood at 4.6
billion at the end of September.
Germany's HSH Nordbank had about 1.6 billion euros in
corporate loans to Cyprus at the end of September, mainly to
ships belonging to German and international firms that are
registered in Cyprus.
Dutch group ING had about 900 million euros
exposure at the end of last year to companies registered in
Cyprus. Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said
its loan exposure was 138 million euros.
Britain's HSBC had a net exposure of about $400
million to Cyprus at the end of 2012, Barclays said its
net exposure was 323 million pounds and RBS had loans of
377 million pounds, mostly in corporate loans.
The following shows the exposure of leading countries to
Cyprus at the end of September (in billions of dollars)
COUNTRY EXPOSURE TO CYPRUS (in billions of dollars)
Russia* 30-40
Greece 16.4
Germany 7.6
France 2.5
Switzerland 2.2
United Kingdom 2.2
Netherlands 1.9
Austria 1.7
United States 1.7
Italy 1.6
Sweden 1.4