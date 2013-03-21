HSBC Holdings markets Singapore dollar AT1 bonds at 5% area
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
NICOSIA, March 21 Stricken Cyprus Popular Bank imposed a 260 euro per day limit on ATM withdrawals on Thursday to cope with high demand, the island's second largest lender said in a statement.
Customers queued to withdraw funds on Thursday on widespread rumours that the bank was to be closed down, later denied by the central bank.
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited