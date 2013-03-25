* Threat to tax small savers to have lasting consequences
* Bailout deal puts paid to offshore finance model
* Cypriots braced for run on banks
* Rising anger at Europe, and island's leaders
By Karolina Tagaris and Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, March 25 At a Cypriot pawnbroker, one
of the few growth industries in Europe's debt-ridden south,
someone had vented the anger of an island: "Thieves" was
scrawled across the window, in bright red paint.
The European Union might claim to have come to the rescue of
Cyprus with a last-ditch deal to bail it out, brokered in
frantic overnight talks in Brussels, but gratitude was in short
supply in Nicosia on Monday.
The events of the past 10 days, in which Cypriot leaders and
their partners in Europe's 17-nation euro zone contemplated
raiding the accounts of ordinary Cypriots to pay for the
misdeeds of the island's outsize banks, will have lasting
consequences for the economy, for depositor confidence beyond
its borders and for the credibility of the currency union.
"They're going to stamp on our heads," said Yannakis
Ioannou, a 55-year-old optician playing backgammon.
"The only way out is to look at how we can go back to the
Cypriot pound, no matter how agonizing that might be, so that we
are no longer dependent on Germany's Europe," he said.
In the end, the Brussels deal, sealed under pressure from
European paymaster Germany, spared small savers. It also
side-stepped Cypriot lawmakers.
But by shifting the burden to big uninsured depositors, and
winding down No. 2 lender Cyprus Popular Bank, it
marks the death knell for the island's business model as an
offshore financial centre drawing huge sums from wealthy
Russians, Britons and international companies.
The government on Monday readied capital controls, measures
to stem a flood of money from the island on Tuesday when banks
are scheduled to open their doors again after a week of lockdown
to prevent a run on deposits.
"Professionally, today is the worst day of my life," said
Chris Pavlou, who stepped down on Friday as vice-chairman of
Popular Bank after almost four decades in banking.
The bank's board, he said, "believed that the European Union
would never let a systemic bank go down, they would never let
Cyprus go down. It was only realised a week ago that maybe,
maybe, the European Union and Europe were not bluffing."
"BADLY BUNGLED"
In Nicosia, Cypriots spent the morning-after sipping coffee
in packed cafes bathed in sunshine.
Few will quickly forgive the threat to tap their accounts,
nor will it pass unnoticed by the Spanish, Italians or
Slovenians - the latter being the latest candidate for a bailout
to save its debt-laden banks.
"The initial badly bungled European attempt to deal with the
crisis will not be easily forgotten and will likely have a
long-lasting negative impact," said Laza Kekic, Cyprus and euro
zone analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit.
"The idea of the extraordinary levy on small deposits, even
if now abandoned, will lead to capital flight and general
uncertainty throughout the euro zone area."
The pace of the unfolding drama, a month after Cypriots
elected conservative President Nicos Anastasiades on a mandate
to secure a bailout, has taken many by complete surprise.
Hundreds, up to 1,500 on Saturday evening, have protested
almost daily. But there has been no hint of the violent rage
that regularly scars the Greek capital, Athens, where the debt
crisis erupted in 2009.
The EU says the bailout agreed in the early hours of Monday
does not need the approval of the 56-seat Cypriot parliament,
sparing the blushes of lawmakers who barely a week ago threw out
a levy on deposits as "bank robbery".
The decision has been taken out of their hands, giving fuel
to criticism that democracy is being ignored in the fight to
tame the crisis.
The perception has driven protest votes across southern
Europe, a factor, perhaps, in a reported threat by Anastasiades
during the Brussels talks to resign and call elections if
lenders pushed him too hard.
The communist AKEL party, which lodged the country's first
request for a bailout in mid-2012, demanded a referendum on the
deal.
"HEADS IN THE SAND"
Residents of Nicosia, waving Greek and Cypriot flags, lined
downtown streets on Monday to watch a parade by students and
soldiers marking Greek Independence Day.
"Cyprus is Greek," they chanted. Some held banners that
read, "Human rights haircut = betrayal".
'Haircut' is now part of the everyday lexicon of the
European debt crisis, like 'bail-in' and 'troika', the trio of
international lenders and their suited envoys to which Cyprus is
now beholden to the tune of 10 billion euros.
"On this day I'm proud to be Greek, but at the same time I
feel humiliated," said Marios Charalambous, the 56-year-old
owner of a print shop.
He once had a factory printing T-shirts, but closed it in
2009 when the crisis began to bite, and now buys imported
textiles from China and Bangladesh.
Charalambous said he hadn't had a single customer since
banks were ordered to close their doors a week ago.
"We shouldn't have to depend on Europe," he said.
"I'm worried what will happen when the banks reopen. There's
so much anger. It feels like we're buried in a well deep
underground and we have to fight to reach the surface."
For the past week Cypriots have been rationed to small ATM
withdrawals, currently just 100 euros per day at the island's
two largest banks.
"I never imagined this," said Michael Pilides, who heads
Cyprus' main business body, the Federation of Employers and
Industrialists. "I expected some problems, but never this," he
said.
"It will have a major impact, but right now we don't know
how much. We don't know what's going to happen to the money in
accounts to pay salaries, or money held in accounts for overseas
payments."
Etyk, a bank workers's union, called the bailout deal
"Eurogroup blackmail".
It urged Cypriot lawmakers to honour a pledge to protect the
pension fund of Cyprus Popular Bank employees. Trust in the
government has been shattered.
Manthos Mavrommatis, a former chairman of the Cypriot
Chamber of Commerce and owner of a company producing water
pumps, said business was 50 percent down, but that he never
imagined such a dramatic turn of events.
"We all had our heads in the sand, even when we heard the
talk about the deposit levy we just thought it was a threat from
the Europeans. But they meant it, because the banking system is
sicker than we first thought."