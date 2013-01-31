BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
THE HAGUE Jan 31 Vassos Shiarly, the finance minister of Cyprus, said on Thursday he expected Russia to extend the maturity of a 2.5 billion euros loan to 2022 from 2016.
"We have been in touch with them. We have every indication, we hope extensions will be made to enable a sustainable debt," he told a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague.
Shiarly appeared in parliament to address questions about a bailout for the island.
"Provisions have been made for a bail-in, unfortunately, for junior bondholders. A very unhappy situation but out of necessity we have no choice," Shiarly said, referring to bondholders contributing to a bank rescue by writing down part of their debt. (Reporting by Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by John Stonestreet)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r