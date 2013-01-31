AMSTERDAM Jan 31 Vassos Shiarly, the finance minister of Cyprus, said on Thursday of the possible 17 billion euro aid programme, 10 billion euros would be used to recapitalise banks and 6.5 billion to refinance existing debt.

"The 17 billion includes 10 billion for the recapitalisation of banks, about 6 to 6.5 billion euros is refinancing existing debt. Therefore, when we talk about another 100 percent of GDP in debt, it is not 100 percent," he told a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague.

Shiarly appeared in parliament to address questions about a bailout for the island.