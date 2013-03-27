BRIEF-Winfull Group seeks trading halt
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NICOSIA, March 27 Banks in Cyprus will reopen at midday (1000 GMT) on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the island's Central Bank said, 10 days after they closed their doors to avert a run on deposits.
The spokeswoman said banks would open their doors between midday and 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). The Cypriot authorities are expected later on Wednesday to detail the capital controls they plan to impose to prevent a flight of funds.
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Southeast Asian stocks rose on Monday, tracking broader Asian markets, with Indonesia leading the pack on optimism from better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March. Indonesian stocks gained 0.7 percent, with energy and consumer staples pushing the index higher. The better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended March are "providing support to the index," said Harry Su, an analyst with Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. The "sectors that have r
* Exec says sees no nasty surprises in terms of NPLs after subsidiaries merger