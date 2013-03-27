NICOSIA, March 27 Banks in Cyprus will reopen at midday (1000 GMT) on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the island's Central Bank said, 10 days after they closed their doors to avert a run on deposits.

The spokeswoman said banks would open their doors between midday and 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). The Cypriot authorities are expected later on Wednesday to detail the capital controls they plan to impose to prevent a flight of funds.