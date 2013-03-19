NICOSIA, March 19 Cyprus's parliament is
unlikely to pass legislation taxing deposits which has prompted
turmoil in its banking system, falling short on a condition for
an international bailout, government spokesman Christos
Stylianides said on Tuesday.
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades briefed German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU economics affairs commissioner
Olli Rehn on Monday evening.
While Anastasiades said he was ready to stand by what was
agreed at a euro zone finance ministers' meeting last week, he
"insisted that EU partners offer some additional help,"
Stylianides told state radio.
Parliament was due to convene at 1600 GMT. No single party
has a majority in the 56-member chamber.
Stylianides said Anastasiades was also likely to talk to
Russian President Vladimir Putin during the day. A decision to
tax bank deposits has far-reaching consequences not just for
locals but for thousands of Europeans and Russians with business
interests on the island.