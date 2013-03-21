HSBC Holdings markets Singapore dollar AT1 bonds at 5% area
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
NICOSIA, March 21 Lawmakers in Cyprus postponed until Friday a debate on emergency legislation tabled by the government to confront the island's financial crisis, saying they needed more time for consultations.
The government had submitted bills proposing the creation of a "Solidarity Fund" of state assets, the imposition of capital controls on banks and measures to address the island's stricken banks as it scrambles to clinch a bailout from the European Union.
SINGAPORE, June 1 (IFR) - HSBC Holdings is marketing its first Singapore dollar Additional Tier 1 issue with yield guidance in the 5 percent area.
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited