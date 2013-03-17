By Harry Papachristou and Sonya Dowsett
| ATHENS/MADRID, March 17
ATHENS/MADRID, March 17 Europeans' faith in the
safety of their savings has been shaken by a levy on Cypriot
bank deposits to pay for a bailout, even though there was no
sign of a rush to withdraw cash in Madrid or Dublin.
People told Reuters they were angered but unsurprised that
politicians should dip into citizens' deposits. And as bankers
expressed concern the proposed terms of Cyprus's bailout could
unnerve savers elsewhere, some leftist leaders voiced outrage.
Euro zone finance ministers want Cypriots to pay up to 9.9
percent of their deposits in return for a 10 billion euro ($13
billion) aid package. If approved by the island's parliament on
Monday, it will be the first time savers have had to foot part
of the bill for a European bailout.
"What they did to the Cypriots was a disgrace," said Maria
Spyrou, 57-year-old Athens housewife who says she must support a
daughter, a nurse, who hasn't been paid for nine months.
"We won't pull our money from the bank here," she said. "In
Greece, they have found other ways to rob us, more ingenious and
sly ways -- with fuel taxes, property poll taxes, you name it."
The chief of Greece's main opposition, anti-bailout Syriza
party, leftist Alexis Tsipras, blamed the move on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We must all together raise a shield to protect the peoples
(of Europe) from Ms Merkel's criminal strategy," said Tsipras,
who wants a pan-European debt conference to forgive debt.
In Lisbon, Joao Semedo, leader of Left Bloc, one of the
country's smaller left-wing parties, warned Portuguese deposits
would be at risk if European creditors insist on more austerity.
"The Portuguese government will not hesitate in resorting to
bank deposits," said Semedo.
Greece and Portugal, like Ireland and Spain, have received
European aid to shore up their economies, in return for painful
cuts to spending and tax hikes.
In northern European countries, concerned at how much they
might have to pay for bailing out indebted states, there was
little sign of anxiety on Sunday. Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki
Katainen said the levy was fair.
European officials have been at pains to stress that Cyprus
is a special case - with terms not applicable to other bailouts
because of the size of Cyprus's banking sector and its large
foreign deposits.
NO SAVINGS TO WITHDRAW
But in Madrid, Ana Garcia, a 62-year-old worker at a mental
health centre who was attending a protest against the
privatisation of the health service on Sunday, thought Spaniards
could also face a hit on their savings.
"European countries are very calm thinking it could never
happen to them. But we'll all get involved sooner or later,"
said Garcia, who added she had no savings to take out of the
bank even if she wanted to.
News of Cyprus's bailout added anxiety to St Patrick's Day
celebrations in Dublin.
"It's outrageous" said Carmel Madden, an Irish 54-year-old
former businesswoman. The news from Cyprus made her worry about
holding proceeds from a house sale on deposit in a local bank.
"I'm more concerned now than I was eight months ago when I
sold the house. I just don't know where my money would be safe."
She said she was not planning any withdrawal in the short
term, mainly because she had not found a less risky alternative.
Despite the assurances that Cyprus is an exception, the tax
on bank deposits risks unnerving savers elsewhere in Europe,
according to the chief executive of one Greek bank.
"It's an extreme move, Cyprus may be a tiny state but this
will injure the fragile sentiment in the euro zone's south,"
said the banker, who declined to be named.
Another senior Greek banker said: "What timing, just when
the crisis seemed to be stabilising. How can savers not worry
that this may happen again elsewhere as part of bailouts?"
In Italy, where media and political parties are focused on
the quagmire following last month's deadlocked election and
support for an anti-establishment party has soared, many turned
to social media to express their concerns.
"After Cyprus I suggest we find a way to protect our savings
from possible forced levies ... the solutions exist!!," read a
tweet by Giovanni Cuniberti, independent financial analyst and
lecturer at the University of Turin.