MOSCOW, March 22 The financial crisis in Cyprus poses no systemic threat to the Russian banking system, a first deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, Alexei Simanovsky, said on Friday.

Simanovsky added that he saw no risks that any Russian banks would fail as a result of the economic crisis that has hit the Mediterranean island.

Cyprus's finance minister left Moscow empty-handed on Friday after Russia turned down appeals for aid, leaving the island to strike a bailout deal with the European Union before Tuesday or face the collapse of its financial system.