MOSCOW, March 21 Cypriot Finance Minister
Michael Sarris declined to comment late on Thursday on whether
he managed to secure a deal with Moscow after two-days-long
talks.
"No comment," Sarris said when asked in his hotel lobby if a
deal with Russia was secured. Sarris was meeting Russian Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov on Thursday, after falling to agree on a
deal on Wednesday.
Sarris was in Moscow for a second day to seek investments
in Cyprus' banks and energy resources to reduce its debt burden,
as well as an extension to an existing Russian bailout loan.
The European Union has given Cyprus till Monday to raise
billions of euros for an international bailout or face the
collapse of its financial system and likely euro exit.