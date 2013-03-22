MOSCOW, March 22 Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was due to fly home from Moscow on Friday after failing to win fresh support in two days of crisis talks with Russia on prolonging a bailout loan and a possible new financing package.

Talks with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov broke up overnight without even an agreement to extend an existing 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) Russian loan to the Mediterranean island, said two sources familiar with the talks.