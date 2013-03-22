GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips on election fears, conflicting China signals weigh on stocks
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
MOSCOW, March 22 Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was due to fly home from Moscow on Friday after failing to win fresh support in two days of crisis talks with Russia on prolonging a bailout loan and a possible new financing package.
Talks with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov broke up overnight without even an agreement to extend an existing 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) Russian loan to the Mediterranean island, said two sources familiar with the talks.
* Sterling retreats after YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority
TOKYO, June 1 Japan launched a rocket carrying a satellite with a local version of the U.S. global positioning system (GPS) on Thursday, which is expected to increase the precision of location information used in smartphones and car navigation system.