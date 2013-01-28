BERLIN Jan 28 Euro zone finance ministers
support Cyprus's request for a five-year extension from Russia
to repay a 2.5 billion euro loan due in 2016, according to a
German finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday.
"The government of Cyprus reported in the Eurogroup (meeting
last Monday) that it had asked the Russian Federation for an
extension of the existing loan by five years," the document
read. "The government of Cyprus has the Eurogroup's support on
this."
Cyprus, one of the smallest euro zone economies, applied for
financial aid from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund in June last year after its banks were badly burnt
by an EU-sanctioned writedown of Greek sovereign debt held by
private investors.
An extension could help take the immediate urgency out of a
bailout.