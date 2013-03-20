MOSCOW, March 20 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev criticised the European Union's handling of the
financial crisis gripping Cyprus on Wednesday, describing it as
a "bull in a china shop".
He also raised the prospect of cancelling a tax treaty with
the island, where many Russians keep billions of euros in
savings that have been a factor in negotiations on aid to
Cypriot banks.
A day before a visit to Moscow by European Commission
leaders, Medvedev said a bank deposit levy, proposed by the EU
as the price of a bailout and rejected by Cyprus, reminded him
of Soviet-era policies he said robbed Russians of their savings.
"So far, the actions of the EU, the European Commission and
the government of Cyprus on resolving the debt problem
unfortunately remind me of the actions of a bull in a china
shop," RIA news agency quoted Medvedev as telling journalists.
With Cyprus seeking an alternative loan deal from Russia,
Medvedev raised the prospect of the dissolution of a treaty on
the avoidance of double-taxation between the two nations, which
would make Cyprus less attractive for Russians with money.
"I don't know if we need this treaty in this case. The
question of its cancellation ... could come up," he said. "So I
say again: it's necessary to act with the utmost care."
The proposed bank levy, rejected by the Cypriot parliament
on Tuesday, had a "clearly confiscatory, expropriating
character," RIA quoted him as saying - remarks that echo earlier
criticism by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It was, Medvedev said, "absolutely unprecedented".
He added: "I can only compare it some of the decisions taken
... by Soviet authorities, who did not give a thought to the
savings of the population."
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso is
leading a delegation on a two-day visit to Moscow starting on
Thursday.