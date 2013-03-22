MOSCOW, March 22 Talks between Russia and Cyprus on a possible financial rescue package have ended without result, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, adding that Russian investors were not interested in Cyprus' offshore gas reserves.

"The talks have ended as far as the Russian side is concerned," Siluanov told reporters.

Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris was due to fly home empty-handed after two days of crisis talks in Moscow failed to yield any concessions.