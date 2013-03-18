By Annika Breidthardt and John O'Donnell
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, March 18
Just three weeks after
being elected president of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades travelled
to Brussels for his European debut last Thursday. His fellow
leaders were all friendly enough.
Hours before he was due to attend his first European summit,
he met Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and other new
colleagues at a cocktail reception.
At the meeting for centre-right politicians in a swanky hall
opposite the Belgian king's palace, Merkel congratulated him on
his election victory. According to one person who attended,
Anastasiades asked his new friends to make sure any bailout for
Cyprus was fair.
Less than 48-hours later, when the deal was finally
announced by exhausted officials in the pre-dawn hours of
Saturday morning, it seemed anything but.
Cyprus was forced to announce a plan to claw back a levy on
deposits from savers in its banks, including - most
controversially - a big charge on those with small deposits that
were supposed to be guaranteed by its deposit insurance scheme.
The outcome caused fury on the streets of the Mediterranean
island state, where people quickly emptied out the cash machines
to get at their savings. By Monday morning, the jitters spread
across the continent, with share prices falling in London,
Frankfurt and Paris.
Cyprus - barely 0.2 percent of Europe's economy - was the
tail wagging the EU dog, sowing uncertainty that raised the
prospect that savers elsewhere would flee their banks.
According to insiders who attended the negotiations, the big
hit to ordinary Cypriot savers was an outcome that nobody seemed
to be seeking but no one could find a way to prevent.
Merkel's government and EU officials were determined to make
depositors pay. Anastasiades was determined to cap the levy on
the wealthiest depositors at no more than 10 percent.
That meant that small savers in Cyprus were forced to pay a
levy as high as 6.75 percent of their deposits, a move that
effectively rips up the protection savers thought they enjoyed
on insured deposits of up to 100,000 euros.
The opposition in Cyprus called the deal "bank robbery".
Anastasiades's government was scrambling on Monday to come
up with a new formula that would put more of the burden on rich,
uninsured depositors and prevent a full-scale run on the banks
when they reopen after a holiday weekend.
Meanwhile, European and Cypriot officials are trading blame
for a decision which threatens to undermine confidence in the
financial system across the continent.
ELEVENTH HOUR
Although euro zone leaders were all in town for their
summit, they left the most fateful decisions until after they
went home on Friday night. Instead, it fell to their finance
ministers, who gathered in the emptying red marble European
Council building after their bosses cleared out.
With the leaders' summit over, there were just a few
journalists left, clustered at the long empty tables in the
building's huge atrium. Finance ministers met five floors up.
From the outset, the Cypriot delegation seems to have
misunderstood the determination of Merkel and other leaders to
force Cypriot depositors to pay.
Merkel's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had gone to
Brussels with a firm mandate from Berlin: "no bail-in, no
bailout", said a member of her government. That meant: unless
depositors took a hit, there would be no agreement and Germany
would not contribute towards a package for Cyprus.
European officials set on a figure of 5.8 billion euros to
come from depositors, and refused to budge. What they had not
decided in advance was how much of that should come from big,
uninsured depositors, and how much from ordinary savers.
Under a promise which still appears on the website of the
Central Bank of Cyprus, deposits in its banks are insured up to
100,000 euros. Cyprus has about 30 billion euros in insured
deposits, a large amount for a country of just 1 million people.
But because of its status as an offshore financial hub for
foreigners - including large numbers of rich Russians - it also
has 38 billion euros in uninsured deposits in bigger accounts.
Cyprus could have offered full protection to those with
insured deposits up to 100,000 euros and still reached the 5.8
billion euro target by taxing uninsured deposits at a rate above
15 percent.
According to three sources, European Central Bank board
member Joerg Asmussen and euro zone finance ministers'
representative Thomas Wieser had worked on a plan that would
require just that - a high levy on only uninsured deposits.
But when the plans were presented to Anastasiades, several
participants said, he balked at any suggestion that uninsured
depositors should pay more than 10 percent.
Since his limit meant uninsured depositors would pay no more
than 3.8 billion euros, those with small savings would have to
pony up the other 2 billion euros.
The meeting was contentious, participants say. Schaeuble,
Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem and negotiators for
the ECB, EU and International Monetary Fund broke off several
times to talk separately with the Cypriots. Other ministers hung
around in the corridors, playing games on their mobile phones.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Dijsselbloem, who
serves as head of the euro zone minister's group, proposed that
uninsured depositors pay 12.5 percent, a level which would
require insured depositors to pay only 3.5 percent or so.
Anastasiades stormed out of the meeting in anger. He
returned only when senior negotiators told him that if he left,
Cyprus would have to default and shut its banks altogether.
Finally he agreed to the levy, but insisted on capping the
fee for uninsured depositors at no more than 9.9 percent.
Exhausted officials did the sums. To raise the other 2
billion, insured Cypriot depositors with small accounts would
have to pay a 6.75 percent levy on their savings. The deal was
done.
BURDEN SHARING
When they finally announced the bailout at a 4:00 a.m. news
conference on Saturday morning, the financial officials who
signed on to the deal seemed so embarrassed by the deposit levy
that they spoke without mentioning it at all.
A tired-looking Christine Lagarde, head of the International
Monetary Fund, appeared to have lost track of the calendar and
wished weary reporters a "happy St Patrick's Day" a full day
early. She made no reference to a deposit levy, talking only of
"burden sharing".
Dijsselbloem referred only to "certain unique measures".
But news of the deposit levy was already out. Only when
reporters pressed him about it did Dijsselboem acknowledge it,
growing irritated.
"We found it justified," he said.
One senior EU official who attended the negotiations said
when he realised the outcome he wanted to vomit.
Several EU officials blamed Anastasiades for insisting on
low contributions from uninsured deposits, hurting his country's
small savers to protect wealthy depositors, many foreigners.
They say he was trying to protect Cyprus's status as an
off-shore financial haven, even by punishing ordinary Cypriots.
Anastasiades's government scrambled on Monday to find a new
formula that would ease the pain for small savers, but by
hurting confidence, the initial deal already did damage, and not
just to Cyprus.
"The spirit of protecting deposits has been completely
sidestepped. Hitting depositors is no longer hypothetical," said
one official from a euro zone country. "The Cypriot government
was keener to protect its banking model, which has turned out to
be a disastrous political mistake."