NICOSIA, March 20 Cypriot leaders adjourned
crisis economic talks for the night and President Nicos
Anastasiades was to meet party leaders on Thursday to discuss a
"Plan B" to avoid a financial meltdown after the island rejected
the terms of an EU bailout.
The next meeting was set for 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT).
Talks between Anastasiades and a number of senior political
figures ended without any statements to the media.
The government has extended a bank lockdown until next week.
Officials involved in the talks said leaders were
considering a plan to nationalise pension funds and issue an
emergency bond based on future gas revenues, trying to raise 5.8
billion euros ($7.5 billion) as a condition for securing a
10-billion euro bailout from the European Union.
They also spoke of reviving a rejected plan for a levy on
bank deposits, though at a lower level than first proposed.