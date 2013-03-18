BRUSSELS, March 18 Euro zone finance ministers
will hold a teleconference at 1830 GMT on Monday to discuss the
bailout for Cyprus, euro zone officials said.
The ministers, together with representatives of the
International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank agreed
in the small hours of Saturday on a 10 billion euro bailout plan
for Cyprus, that involved a 5.8 billion euro contribution from
depositors of Cypriot banks via a one-off levy.
This met with opposition from the Cypriot parliament, which
has to pass a special law for the levy to be raised. The initial
agreement was for a 9.9 percent levy on deposits above 100,000
euros and 6.75 percent on deposits below that level.
Cypriot authorities were discussing the issue with
parliamentarians on Monday to find thresholds more acceptable to
Cypriot lawmakers.