WASHINGTON, March 18 The White House is monitoring Cyprus' plans to seize money from bank depositors to secure the island's financial rescue, a White House spokesman said on Monday, but declined to comment further on the plan, which has rattled financial markets.

"We're obviously monitoring the situation right now," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing. "We believe it's very important for Europe to take steps necessary, as they have been, to both grow and deal with sovereign debt issues."

Carney declined to comment further on the situation in Cyprus, where government officials are trying put in place a plan that would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a $13 billion (10 billion euros) bailout by the European Union.