BRIEF-Marimo Regional Revitalization REIT acquires property for 640 mln yen
* Says it acquires Nagoya-based property, for 640 million yen, on June 1
NEW YORK, March 26 A top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday that it was too soon to draw conclusions on financial stability from the bailout of Cyprus, which rattled markets globally over the last week.
It is still "early days," Richard Berner, the newly appointed director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research, said when asked what lessons the United States might learn.
* Says it acquires Nagoya-based property, for 640 million yen, on June 1
* Signs deal with Sarwa Capital to issue securitization bonds of EGP 233 million for co's real estate portfolio Source: (http://bit.ly/2rn7aBV) Further company coverage: )