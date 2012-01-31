* PM says govt to scrutinise treaty before final say
* Foreign minister says opt-out damages Czech interests
* Row raises tension within three-party government
By Jason Hovet and Jana Mlcochova
PRAGUE, Jan 31 Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas will scrutinise an EU pact on stricter budget discipline
before deciding whether to sign it, putting Prague at odds with
its fellow members in the bloc and opening the way to a
potential government collapse.
At a European Union summit on Monday, the Czechs and British
were the only two states in the 27-member bloc to shun the deal
to impose sanctions for countries breaching deficit limits and
setting budget rules in national law.
The move, highlighting resistance to deeper EU integration
in Necas's ruling Civic Democrat party (ODS), surprised some EU
leaders and was a reversal from Prague's tentative decision to
sign on to the treaty when it was outlined at a December summit.
It also drew criticism from Foreign Minister Karel
Schwarzenburg, the leader of coalition party TOP09, who said the
opt-out had damaged Czech interests. He has said he would refuse
to be in a government that took the Czech Republic out of the
European mainstream.
Necas told Czech media at a briefing in Brussels late on
Monday that questions over the pact's content and uncertainty
over its ratification had stopped him from committing to it.
"I could not accept the agreement now because of its content
and also because of a lack of clarity regarding its ratification
and the effective date," he said, according to a statement on
the government's website.
"I see as extremely valuable the fact that the treaty has
been changed in a way that allows for joining it in the future."
Necas's party - founded in the 1990s by the country's
current president, well-known eurosceptic Vaclav Klaus - has
long resisted encroaching oversight from Brussels.
The Czech Republic does not use the euro and has not set a
date for its adoption.
Last week, the Czech government begrudgingly agreed to give
a 1.5 billion euro loan to the International Monetary Fund as
part of a package to shore up defences against the euro crisis
after data showed it had been a net recipient of EU funds.
Following Necas's decision to opt-out, French President
Nicolas Sarkozy expressed his surprise.
"I'm not sufficiently familiar with the ins and outs of what
is going on in Prague to be able to understand why what was
acceptable in December is no longer acceptable now," he said.
Schwarzenberg criticized the move.
"The view of the national-socialist wing within ODS was
taken and national interests were hurt by this," he told CTK
news agency.
SPLIT AT HOME
Economists say the Czechs already run one of the most
fiscally responsible economies in the Union. Necas says many
points of the treaty are in the government programme, which also
includes a plan to balance the budget by 2016.
Necas's opt-out has widened a rift in a centre-right
government that has only narrowly survived several near
collapses since taking power in 2010. National disputes over how
to address the euro zone crisis have already brought down
governments in Greece, Italy and Slovakia.
The other ruling Czech parties say they could easily find a
constitutional majority to ratify the treaty - as the opposition
Social Democrats also support it - but Necas's Civic Democrats
have suggested they should hold a referendum on the issue.
"There is a threat of a political crisis. If Karel
Schwarzenberg wants to maintain his line he will have to clearly
oppose this," said Jiri Pehe, a political analyst at New York
University in Prague.
Klaus, who has final say on international treaties, has said
he would not sign the pact. But his term ends in February 2013,
meaning he will probably not play a role in the treaty's
ratification if the Czechs eventually decide to sign up.