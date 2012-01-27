* Euro zone officials say Greek debt deal very close
* Germany's Schaeuble says doesn't expect Greek default
* EU's Rehn sees decision soon on boosting firewalls
* U.S., IMF press Europe for bigger firewall
By Paul Taylor and Paul Carrel
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 27 Euro zone
finance officials voiced optimism on Friday that a deal to avert
a disorderly Greek default was imminent and that key building
blocks to resolve Europe's sovereign debt crisis are gradually
fitting into place.
Europe's top economic official said an agreement between the
Greek government and its private creditors on voluntary losses
for bondholders would be complete within days and the euro zone
was making progress on strengthening its financial firewalls.
"We are very close to a deal, if not today then over the
weekend and preferably in January, not February. We are very
close," European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli
Rehn told the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The euro strengthened against the dollar and safe
haven German bond futures fell back after Rehn's comments.
Italy's six-month borrowing costs fell below 2 percent at an
auction, their lowest since May, in another sign of easing bond
market tensions.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, speaking on the
same panel as Rehn, said crafting a new rescue package for
Greece was not easy because of past slippage in its performance,
but it would be done in the coming days.
"We don't expect a default in Greece," he said. However, he
cautioned that Athens would have to meet commitments to economic
and fiscal reform that it had not delivered over the past two
years and warned against giving Greece the wrong incentives.
The emerging private sector bond swap deal seems set to
leave a funding gap of 12-15 billion euros to bring Greece's
debt down to a level of 120 percent of annual output regarded by
the IMF as sustainable, EU officials say.
Rehn and Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the 17 euro area
finance ministers, have both said European governments and
institutions may have to increase their support for Greece to
make up the difference.
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said the European
Central Bank should not have to take a writedown on its holdings
of Greek government bonds, bought at a discount to calm bond
markets, since that could impair its monetary policy.
The ECB's governing council is debating whether and how to
contribute to a package for Greece and has not yet taken a
decision. ECB sources said the bank opposes taking a haircut to
avoid financing governments or setting a bad precedent, but many
council members wanted to find a way to avoid making a profit on
holding the bonds to maturity when others were taking losses.
MORE FIREPOWER
Rehn said leaders of the 17-nation currency area would
decide in the coming weeks whether to combine a temporary rescue
fund for countries in difficulty with a new permanent bailout
fund to give Europe more financial firepower.
By combining the 250 billion euros left in the temporary
European Financial Stability Facility, a planned 500 billion
euros of the permanent European Stability Mechanism and an
additional 500 billion euros sought by the International
Monetary Fund, "you can calculate in which ballpark we are
talking".
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, speaking to
reporters in Davos, kept up pressure on the Europeans to boost
their financial firewalls after making a strong plea in Berlin
on Monday.
There were "big worries" around the world about what the
euro zone would do going forward, she said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner praised a series of
steps the euro zone was taking to overcome the crisis but warned
of the risk of austerity fuelling a recessionary spiral and said
Europe needed a bigger firewall to avert future crises.
"I think the Europeans recognise that the unfinished piece
in that framework is building a stronger and more effective
firewall," he said at another Davos session.
The United States, China and other major non-European
economies have said the euro zone should commit more of its own
money to crisis management before any increase in the IMF's
fire-fighting resources.
If European countries committed to a more effective
firewall, Geithner said he expected other economies in the IMF
to act to support those efforts. Rehn said he hoped for progress
at next month's G20 finance ministers' meeting in Mexico.
European ministers praised the ECB for flooding European
banks with cheap, three-year liquidity last month to avert a
looming credit crunch.
ECB lending had relieved pressure on euro zone banks and
governments, but there is still much to do to spur growth, they
said.
"The unlimited liquidity provided by the ECB's three-year
LTRO has reduced pressure on European banks and will help
confidence to return ... Now we have to think together about how
we can support growth," French Economy Minister Francois Baroin
said.
Baroin and De Guindos both said that in the longer term, the
euro zone should issue joint bonds on behalf of its governments,
once fiscal discipline had been more strictly enforced and gaps
in member states' economic competitiveness narrowed.