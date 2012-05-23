BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
BRUSSELS May 23 The euro zone must gradually move towards mutualised euro zone debt to overcome the sovereign debt crisis and build a stronger union, the European Union's antitrust chief said on Wednesday, echoing calls from countries such as France.
"...We must gradually advance towards the mutualisation of public debt at euro-area level," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to the European Financial Congress in Sopot, Poland.
Almunia also stressed the need for an EU-wide deposit guarantee scheme for banks, saying that this, together with more coordinated supervision and resolution capacities, were essential for a more integrated banking sector.
He also said recent Spanish measures to increase provisions against real-estate assets held by banks, as well as to enhance transparency in the books of Spain's banks, were steps in the right direction.
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: