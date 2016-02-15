(Repeats report published on Friday)
* Size and pattern of market moves make some fear third
crisis
* Bank shares dive, bond yields diverge, as in past crises
* Investors pick on Portugal as euro zone weak link
* But banks now awash with central bank cash, ECB buying
bonds
* Markets may merely be suffering short-lived jitters
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 12 Don't panic yet, but the
financial market upheaval in recent days is worryingly
reminiscent of when the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and
the 2011-2012 euro zone debt crisis were in their early stages.
It all may turn out to be a short-lived fit of market
jitters, and the financial world is a different place from the
days of taxpayer-funded bank and state bailouts. Nevertheless,
the size and pattern of the market moves is causing concern, and
to some they smack of a "third wave" of a crisis that has
periodically subsided but never really gone away.
At its heart lies a sell-off of banking stocks coinciding
with a steep fall in the borrowing costs of the strongest
governments and jump in those of the most indebted countries -
the "doom loop" that characterised the earlier crises.
In another parallel to the bad old days, corporate bonds are
under heavy selling pressure, investors are picking at the weak
links of the euro zone such as Portuguese government debt, and
indicators of stress in bank-to-bank lending have edged higher.
At first market commentators blamed the moves on a rapid
economic slowdown in China, and a collapse in prices of the
commodities that the country consumed voraciously during its
boom years. This threatens the developed world with the kind of
deflation that has afflicted Japan for more than a decade.
Those worries pushed down shares in energy and mining
companies and then spread to the banks. Investors fretted over a
possible revival of the toxic link that characterised the euro
zone crisis: weaker euro zone governments relied on local banks
to fund their budget deficits by buying their bonds, but then
had to bail the lenders out when they got into trouble - pushing
up the state's debt to unmanageable levels.
With this in mind, investors sold off Portuguese government
bonds, sending the yields soaring.
All this awakens uncomfortable memories of the crises which,
on some measures, began with the collapse of Lehman Brothers
investment bank approaching eight years ago.
"I feel like this is the third wave," said Robin Marshall,
fixed income director at Smith & Williamson. "We had the Lehman
crisis in '08-09, we had the euro debt crisis in 2011-2012 and
now we have the China/commodities nexus blowing out."
It is hard to draw parallels beyond the patterns of asset
prices. The banking sector is more tightly regulated than in
2008. Unlike in 2011, the European Central Bank is printing
money and provides a safety net in its readiness to buy the
bonds of most euro zone governments.
While the Federal Reserve raised U.S. interest rates for the
first time in almost a decade last December, monetary policies
around the world are much looser. And yet bank shares and the
"safe-haven" bonds of top-rated governments show how nervous
investors are.
Whenever investors worry about banks they seek refuge in
triple-A rated debt, as they did in the last two crises.
In 2008-09, European banking stocks fell more than 80
percent while five-year German borrowing costs fell 270 basis
points (bps). In 2011-2012 the scale was 50 percent and 200 bps,
respectively. This time bank shares are down 30 percent so far
while debt yields have dropped from zero to minus 40 bps.
Inbetween the three bouts of market turmoil, at no point
were banking stocks and German yields so visibly correlated.
GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/1SlpnJC
NEGATIVITY
Across the Atlantic, Treasury yields and U.S. banks paint a
similar picture. In Europe, there is another reason to worry.
The negative debt yields - driven by central banks in Europe
and Japan resorting to unorthodox monetary policies to ward off
deflation and stimulate economic growth - are biting into
commercial banks' profits. This is rebuilding the toxic link
between the banks and governments.
Sub-zero interest rates mean the banks must pay to park cash
at the central bank, but those costs are difficult to pass on
because customers can withdraw their deposits and leave the
banks with big holes in their balance sheets.
Banks can buy short-term government bonds to avoid the
central bank penalties, which are designed to encourage them to
lend the money into the economy and promote growth.
But almost half of euro zone government debt now has
negative yields. Lending to the real economy is not that
attractive either: benchmark 30-year yields, which influence
mortgage interest rates, are below 1 percent.
WEAK LINKS
At the other end of the credit spectrum, bond investors are
singling out junk-rated Portugal as the euro zone's next weak
link, just as in 2011, when it followed Greece and Ireland in
seeking an international bailout.
Portuguese bond yields have nearly doubled this month and at
this pace would take only weeks before reaching levels at which
Lisbon was locked out of the market.
GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/20PEb85
ECB President Mario Draghi essentially ended the euro zone
crisis in 2012 by promising to do "whatever it takes to preserve
the euro", leading to a narrowing of yields on the debt of the
strongest and weakest members of the currency bloc.
This re-convergence is now reversing and if the trend
continues, another country could soon join the Portuguese
sell-off.
GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/20PDoUH
"I'm not going to say I'm going to sleep well tonight," said
David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit
Agricole in New York. "It's a different scale but it smacks of
similarity with the 2012 debt crisis.
"A lot of water has passed under the bridge since those days
... but it's never the same so we can't be absolutely sure that
there's not something we haven't thought about and it's going to
bite us."
Keeble overall thought it was an episode of market jitters
rather than a new crisis, and other stress indicators are still
far from signalling crisis.
Strains in bank-to-bank lending, at the centre of the 2008
banking crash, hit their highest levels this week since mid-2014
in the euro zone and mid-2012 in the United States, but were
still 10-20 times lower than their peaks.
GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/20lT5gY
These days, loose central bank policies mean banks are awash
with cash.
"We don't think it will end up with the world economy coming
off a cliff," Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz said.
