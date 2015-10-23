BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on public debt and budget deficit in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the second quarter of 2015: 2014Q2 2015Q1 2015Q2 EA19 Government debt (million euro) 9 303 773 9 447 304 9 456 709 (% of GDP) 92.7 92.7 92.2 Of which: Currency and deposits (million euro) 265 904 273 094 281 895 (% of total debt) 2.9 2.9 3.0 Debt securities (million euro) 7 352 361 7 460 010 7 512 588 (% of total debt) 79.0 79.0 79.4 Loans (million euro) 1 685 506 1 714 203 1 662 227 (% of total debt) 18.1 18.1 17.6 Memo: Intergovernmental lending in the (million euro) 240 549 236 504 229 602 context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 2.4 2.3 2.2 Seasonally adjusted* government revenue, expenditure and surplus/deficit in the euro area and EU (% of GDP) 2013Q2 2013Q3 2013Q4 2014Q1 2014Q2 2014Q3 2014Q4 2015Q1 2015Q2 EA19 surplus (+)/ deficit (-) -3.3 -2.9 -2.5 -2.5 -2.6 -2.7 -2.5 -2.1 -2.0 total revenue 46.6 46.6 46.5 46.7 46.7 46.7 46.6 46.5 46.5 total expenditure 49.8 49.5 49.1 49.2 49.3 49.3 49.2 48.6 48.5 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)