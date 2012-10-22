(Corrects paragraph 4 to say German deficit in 2010 was 4.1
pct, not -4.1 pct)
BRUSSELS Oct 22 The euro zone's fiscal deficit
fell sharply last year as governments slashed expenses and
raised taxes to regain market confidence in their public
finances, but public debt still climbed, data from the European
Union's statistics office showed on Monday.
Eurostat said the aggregate budget deficit in the 17
countries using the euro fell to 4.1 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011 from 6.2 percent in 2010 - the first year of the
sovereign debt crisis.
Euro zone public debt, however, rose to 87.3 percent of GDP
in 2011 from 85.4 percent, Eurostat said.
The euro zone's biggest economy, Germany, slashed its budget
deficit to 0.8 percent in 2011 from 4.1 percent in 2010 and its
debt fell to 80.5 percent of GDP from 82.5 percent.
Ireland reported a spectacular drop in the deficit to 13.4
percent from 30.9 percent as the one-off expense of shoring up
its banking sector disappeared from its books. But its debt
jumped to 106.4 percent from 92.2 percent.
Greece, where the crisis started, had the highest debt in
Europe last year, reaching 170.6 percent of GDP even though it
reduced its deficit to 9.4 percent from 10.7 percent in 2010 and
15.6 percent in 2009.
The 2011 Greek deficit number is 0.3 percentage points
higher than estimated by Eurostat in April, mainly because of a
downward revision of Greek economic growth, Eurostat said.
Spain, whose public finances are now in market focus,
reduced its budget deficit only marginally to 9.4 percent in
2011 from 9.7 percent in 2010. The 2011 figure is 0.9 percentage
points higher than previously reported.
"The increase in the deficit for 2011 is mainly due to the
re-classification of capital injections by central government
into Catalunya Caixa Bank, NCG Bank and Unnim Bank and to the
previously unrecorded unpaid bills in the state and local
government sub-sectors," Eurostat said.
But Spain's debt was still relatively low, at 69.3 percent
of GDP against 61.5 percent in 2010.
Italy, also under market scrutiny cut its budget shortfall
to 3.9 percent from 4.5 percent in 2010. Its debt inched higher
to 120.7 percent from 119.2 percent.
Portugal, already on a euro zone financial lifeline after
being cut off from market borrowing, more than halved its budget
deficit last year to 4.4 percent of GDP from 9.8 percent as a
result of reforms, but its debt jumped to 108.1 percent from
93.5 percent.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)