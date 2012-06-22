* Spain, Italy face more difficult funding conditions in H2 * Current sentiment improvement good for Italy next week * Hopes pinned on decisive political steps By Kirsten Donovan LONDON, June 22 Spain and Italy will find it increasingly hard to finance themselves in bond markets in the second half of the year unless politicians take decisive measures soon to resolve the debt crisis and restore confidence among international investors. Both countries' bond yields remain close to levels seen as unsustainable in the longer term, despite a slight improvement in recent days on hopes that European leaders will take concrete steps towards a fiscal union at a summit next week. Such hopes - combined with around 18 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments Italy is due to make on July 1, some of which are likely to be reinvested - should be enough to smooth Italian debt auctions next week. But with the crisis now in its third year, politicians from the bloc have a track record of disappointing markets, meaning the recent dip in yields from historic highs may not last long. That would revive fears the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies will need to be bailed out. "For the remainder of the year, market sentiment will be very critical, because what is clear is that at current levels it will be very hard for Spain and Italy to keep funding themselves," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank. "They'll always find some buyers, but they will have to face the question of whether it makes sense (to borrow at market rates) or if it is more rational to seek external aid." Spain is already set to receive up to 100 billion euros to prop up its ailing banking sector, with many analysts seeing a full bailout as inevitable - and sooner rather than later. Markets have been kinder to Italy but there is pressure on technocrat leader Mario Monti to push through growth-promoting reforms for which public support is waning. Any capitulation by Spain would weigh heavily on Italian bonds, as Rome will be seen as next in line for aid the euro zone could not currently afford given its mountainous debts. Italy will sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and medium- and longer-term bonds on Thursday, with details of the auctions still to be announced. Barclays Capital said issuance could total around 10 billion euros over the week. Support from domestic buyers will be key, as international investors have been steadily selling Italian and Spanish bonds this year and are notably absent from primary markets. A Spanish bond sale on Thursday drew strong demand, partly reflecting improved sentiment, although Madrid saw its cost of borrowing shoot up to levels last seen in 1997, before the euro. "We will get a decent result (at next week's Italian auction) because of the momentum following the Spanish auction," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Matteo Regesta. "But it's a day-to-day thing, and doesn't change the fact that the situation is very volatile, and risk aversion can easily come back to the fore and hit the market really hard." HUMPS Spain must make 20 billion euros of redemption and coupon payments on its bonds in July, followed by a further 24 billion euros in October, according to Reuters data. Although it has completed 60 percent of its issuance target for this year, the pace has slowed markedly in recent months. Italy has has between 15 and 20 billion euros a month to pay out until November, followed by redemptions totalling almost 50 billion euros in December, meaning it is vital for the country to retain access to markets. EU leaders will examine proposals at a summit meeting next week for a process of integration that may seek to centralise economic decision-making in the euro zone, but analysts expect little immediate action and warn yields could surge again. "We still doubt that the time is ripe for a comprehensive and tangible plan, and also hopes for a quick crisis fix via large-scale EFSF/ESM bond buying look set to be disappointed," Commerzbank strategists said in a note, referring to proposals that the euro zone's rescue funds be used to purchase Spanish and Italian bonds. While Spain and Italy have continued to borrow on debt markets, a sharp raise in their financing costs has been accompanied by a shift towards shorter-dated issuance, potentially building up even bigger future refinancing hurdles. The last time Spain issued bonds maturing in more than 10 years was in July 2011, according to Reuters data, while Italy has only done so twice in the same period. Continued uncertainty bodes well for German bonds, yields on which have shrunk to historic lows as safety-conscious investors snap them up despite negative real returns and rising fears about how the prolonged crisis will affect the euro zone's economic powerhouse and paymaster. "The irony is that the worse the crisis gets, the more the question about German (credit quality) gets asked," DZ Bank's Leister said. "But as we saw with this week's two-year auction, it will also serve to underpin demand at the front-end of the curve."