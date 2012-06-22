* Spain, Italy face more difficult funding conditions in H2
* Current sentiment improvement good for Italy next week
* Hopes pinned on decisive political steps
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, June 22 Spain and Italy will find it
increasingly hard to finance themselves in bond markets in the
second half of the year unless politicians take decisive
measures soon to resolve the debt crisis and restore confidence
among international investors.
Both countries' bond yields remain close to levels seen as
unsustainable in the longer term, despite a slight improvement
in recent days on hopes that European leaders will take concrete
steps towards a fiscal union at a summit next week.
Such hopes - combined with around 18 billion euros of
redemption and coupon payments Italy is due to make on July 1,
some of which are likely to be reinvested - should be enough to
smooth Italian debt auctions next week.
But with the crisis now in its third year, politicians from
the bloc have a track record of disappointing markets, meaning
the recent dip in yields from historic highs may not last long.
That would revive fears the euro zone's third- and
fourth-largest economies will need to be bailed out.
"For the remainder of the year, market sentiment will be
very critical, because what is clear is that at current levels
it will be very hard for Spain and Italy to keep funding
themselves," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
"They'll always find some buyers, but they will have to face
the question of whether it makes sense (to borrow at market
rates) or if it is more rational to seek external aid."
Spain is already set to receive up to 100 billion euros to
prop up its ailing banking sector, with many analysts seeing a
full bailout as inevitable - and sooner rather than later.
Markets have been kinder to Italy but there is pressure on
technocrat leader Mario Monti to push through growth-promoting
reforms for which public support is waning.
Any capitulation by Spain would weigh heavily on Italian
bonds, as Rome will be seen as next in line for aid the euro
zone could not currently afford given its mountainous debts.
Italy will sell zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on
Tuesday and medium- and longer-term bonds on Thursday, with
details of the auctions still to be announced. Barclays Capital
said issuance could total around 10 billion euros over the week.
Support from domestic buyers will be key, as international
investors have been steadily selling Italian and Spanish bonds
this year and are notably absent from primary markets.
A Spanish bond sale on Thursday drew strong demand, partly
reflecting improved sentiment, although Madrid saw its cost of
borrowing shoot up to levels last seen in 1997, before the euro.
"We will get a decent result (at next week's Italian
auction) because of the momentum following the Spanish auction,"
said BNP Paribas rate strategist Matteo Regesta.
"But it's a day-to-day thing, and doesn't change the fact
that the situation is very volatile, and risk aversion can
easily come back to the fore and hit the market really hard."
HUMPS
Spain must make 20 billion euros of redemption and coupon
payments on its bonds in July, followed by a further 24 billion
euros in October, according to Reuters data.
Although it has completed 60 percent of its issuance target
for this year, the pace has slowed markedly in recent months.
Italy has has between 15 and 20 billion euros a month to pay
out until November, followed by redemptions totalling almost 50
billion euros in December, meaning it is vital for the country
to retain access to markets.
EU leaders will examine proposals at a summit meeting next
week for a process of integration that may seek to centralise
economic decision-making in the euro zone, but analysts expect
little immediate action and warn yields could surge again.
"We still doubt that the time is ripe for a comprehensive
and tangible plan, and also hopes for a quick crisis fix via
large-scale EFSF/ESM bond buying look set to be disappointed,"
Commerzbank strategists said in a note, referring to proposals
that the euro zone's rescue funds be used to purchase Spanish
and Italian bonds.
While Spain and Italy have continued to borrow on debt
markets, a sharp raise in their financing costs has been
accompanied by a shift towards shorter-dated issuance,
potentially building up even bigger future refinancing hurdles.
The last time Spain issued bonds maturing in more than 10
years was in July 2011, according to Reuters data, while Italy
has only done so twice in the same period.
Continued uncertainty bodes well for German bonds, yields on
which have shrunk to historic lows as safety-conscious investors
snap them up despite negative real returns and rising fears
about how the prolonged crisis will affect the euro zone's
economic powerhouse and paymaster.
"The irony is that the worse the crisis gets, the more the
question about German (credit quality) gets asked," DZ Bank's
Leister said.
"But as we saw with this week's two-year auction, it will
also serve to underpin demand at the front-end of the curve."