* Spain to sell 10- and new three-year bonds on Thursday
* Details of issuance size due on Monday
* Uncertainty over bailout to sideline foreign buyers
By William James and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Sept 14 A Spanish bond sale next week
will be a gauge of investor confidence in euro zone
policymakers' latest efforts to defuse the region's debt crisis,
with markets on the lookout for signs of stronger demand.
Spain plans to sell 10-year and new three-year bonds on
Thursday, aiming to take advantage of a sharp fall in its
borrowing costs over the last six weeks since the European
Central Bank vowed to do whatever it took to save the euro.
"This is a window of opportunity for Spain and for the
Treasury to go for these longer-dated issues, particularly
because it's been front-loading a lot of short dated debt,"
Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy
said.
The auction will be Spain's first since the European Central
detailed plans last week to buy the bonds of struggling euro
zone countries, such as Spain, to lower their borrowing costs.
However, the 10-year maturity is beyond planned scope of ECB
purchases and the sale could struggle given market uncertainty
over when Madrid will seek aid from the bloc's rescue funds to
trigger the ECB buying.
The rally in 10-year Spanish bonds, which has
driven yields down more than 2 percentage points to below 6
percent, is already losing momentum.
The 10-year yield hit a one-week high of 5.85 percent on
Friday with the spectre of supply and Spain's indecision
prompting some investors to book profits. Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy's government is under pressure from euro zone finance
ministers meeting in Cyprus on Friday to clarify its stance.
"We're a bit sceptical that much progress will be done on
this front and that potentially could spark some sell-off in
Spain," said Artis Frankovics, a rate strategist at Nomura.
DOMESTIC BANKS KEY
Spain will say on Monday how much of the bonds it will sell.
It has in recent weeks managed to issue towards the upper end of
its targeted range as sentiment towards riskier euro zone debt
has perked up in anticipation of ECB intervention.
It also plans to raise 3 billion euros through a private
placement with Spanish banks on Sept. 21 as part of an emergency
liquidity fund aimed at lowering borrowing costs for
cash-strapped regions.
"If they felt they could issue aggressively, and they
managed to do that, then great," said Orlando Green, a
strategist at Credit Agricole. "If there was some overbidding,
and you can't discount that there would be a lot of
demand...that would be the vote of confidence for euro
policymakers."
Most analysts expect Thursday's auction to rely on the
domestic investors who have been the main buyers at Spanish
sales since foreigners bailed out.
Although the promise of ECB intervention has eased tensions
in peripheral bond markets, Spain and Italy remain under threat
of further ratings cuts while euro zone economic growth has all
but ground to a halt, keeping many foreign investors sidelined.
"Many (international investors) don't have Spanish debt in
their investment focus and that won't just turn around after a
couple of weeks of good performance," said Norbert Aul, a
strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"A fundamentally better environment would have to be
sustained with fiscal consolidation and structural reforms
actually bearing fruits."
Germany and France will come to the primary market on
Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Berlin will offer 5 billion
euro of two-year bonds, which analysts said are likely to be
snapped up in a market short of high quality short-term debt for
use as collateral in money markets.