* Short term Spanish sales to rely on ECB support prospect
* Banking and downgrade risks force cautious approach
* French sale seen as opportunity to profit on short bets
By William James
LONDON, Sept 28 Spain will limit bond sales next
week to short-dated debt in its battle to keep progressing
towards this year's funding target while policymakers lay the
groundwork for a bailout request.
Madrid opted to sell bonds with a maturity of two-, three-
and five-years, rather than go ahead with an overdue 10-year
benchmark in a move that analysts said reflected the huge
uncertainty surrounding the debt-laden, recession-hit country.
"The Spanish Tesoro is playing it very safely, especially
given the headline risks over the next couple of days. This is
the safest bet the Tesoro could make," said Norbert Aul,
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.
A review of Spain's credit rating, due to be concluded by
before markets open on Monday, could see it downgraded below
investment grade and an audit of its banks is expected to show
they need around 60 billion euros to return to health.
The banking review, along with a tight budget revealed on
Thursday, is seen paving the way for an official aid request
that would then activate a bond-buying programme by the European
Central Bank designed to lower the country's borrowing costs.
But there has been no sign Madrid is in a hurry to make that
request and the risk is that market pressure will continue to
mount until it does.
Spanish 10-year yields currently stand at 6 percent
, well above most of their euro zone peers, whereas
two-year bond yields sit at a more palatable, but
still high, 3.5 percent.
The prospect of ECB support, which applies to debt with
maturities up to three years, has helped lower short-term costs
and is likely to ensure that buyers still turn up to the
auctions, but it may not be sufficient to allow much five-year
debt to be sold.
"For the shorter-dated bonds we expect decent demand simply
because the ECB may enter the market after Spain makes an
(aid)application ... but for the five-year it could be weaker
than last time," UBS rate strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.
Spain has raised 68.6 billion euros at auctions this year
but is estimated to need another 17 billion euros to meet its
funding target, with 20 billion euros of redemptions due next
month adding to the pressure to keep selling debt.
Volatile markets, with most international investors still
steering clear of Spanish bonds, have forced Spain to rely on
issuing short-term debt - an unhealthy trend that increases
exposure to volatility via the need to hold regular auctions.
"At the moment it is more about advancing toward their
funding target. The 10-year benchmark is now overdue for several
months and a launch will depend on improving market conditions.
However, it's not only the 10-year - the entire funding
structure of Spain is not what it used to be anymore," Aul said.
SQUEEZING THE SOFT CORE
Elsewhere, France will issue debt worth up to 8 billion
euros of bonds, including the launch of a new 10-year benchmark
and a tap of the ultra-long April 2041 issue.
Credit Suisse recommend short positions in French debt
versus German paper on the grounds that central bank support is
insufficient to keep markets calm over Spanish and Greek risks,
and that France would suffer in any move into ultra-low risk
assets.
The spread between 10-year French and German bonds
has widened 16 basis points to 79
basis points in the last two weeks and Credit Suisse said next
week's auction may be a chance to book some profits. Bond yields
typically rise before a new issue hits the market.
On Friday, France announced a 2013 budget that incorporated
sharp tax hikes on businesses and the rich, getting a mixed
reception from the markets. Annual debt issuance in 2013 would
be 170 billion euros - a fall of 8 billion euros from 2012.