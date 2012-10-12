* Spanish 10-yr borrowing costs could rise as Moody's review
looms
* Shorter-dated Spanish debt to fare well on ECB bond plan
* German, French bond sales to go smoothly on Spanish doubts
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 12 (Spain looks set to sell bonds
successfully next week due to expectations of European Central
Bank (ECB) intervention but the threat of a rating cut to "junk"
status could increase its 10-year borrowing costs.
The sale of three-, four- <
and 10-year bonds, will be the first after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Spain to just one notch above
investment grade, bringing it in line with peer Moody's which is
due this month to conclude a review of the country's rating and
may lower it further.
The recession-hit country is also selling bonds hours before
a European Union summit on Thursday which could shed light on
how close Spain is to requesting a bailout, a condition for
activation of the ECB bond purchases.
While the S&P downgrade could spur Madrid into requesting a
bailout sooner rather than later it also highlighted the risk
that Spain's rating could be cut to "junk" by two agencies in
the near future.
This could see Spain drop out of some major bond indexes and
force selling by the investors who track them, dousing the
current tentative recovery in peripheral euro zone debt.
"The Spanish auction should go OK after the quite
encouraging Italian auctions but upcoming events could put the
pressure on 10-year Spanish yields," said Artis Frankovics, a
strategist at Nomura.
"Current market sentiment is very vulnerable to correction.
If we had a downgrade by Moody's it could cause Spanish bonds to
fall out from some of the indices and trigger a sell-off and
that could change the situation completely."
Spanish 10-year yields initially rose on Thursday on the
back of the S&P downgrade before retreating, with investors wary
of being caught betting on a deeper sell-off if the ECB starts
buying the bonds.
Ten-year bonds were last trading 11 basis points down on the
day at 5.68 percent, around the middle of the 5.56-6.2 percent
range they have kept to over the past month.
Some analysts said 10-year yields could near the upper end
of that range if market sentiment worsens before the auction.
Spain will detail on Monday the size of the bond issue.
Analysts expect it will sell up to 3.5 billion euros worth of
bonds, with the bigger share in the shorter maturities, as has
been the trend so far this year.
The recession-hit country has so far played safe by limiting
new bond issues to short-dated maturities which mostly fall
within the ECB's planned bond purchase scheme.
Some strategists say Spain is overdue a new 10-year
benchmark as the Jan. 2022 bond it will reopen is now just over
9 years but others say it can wait until it has support from the
ECB and European Union's permanent European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) rescue fund.
"It would be a sign of strength and normalisation if Spain
could launch a new 10-year benchmark. However, this should
remain difficult for the next couple of months," Norbert Aul, a
strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said.
"It's very likely that we will see a new benchmark only once
Spain requests ESM with the associated primary market support at
auctions and syndications."
The uncertainty over Spain and the protracted negotiations
with lenders over Greece's next aid tranche are expected to prop
up demand at an auction of two-year debt by Germany - the euro
zone safe-haven - despite the bond bearing a zero interest rate.
France plans also on Thursday to sell up to 8 billion euros
of shorter-dated debt and up to 2.5 billion euros of
inflation-linked bonds which analysts said should also receive
solid demand, supported by around 35 billion euros in upcoming
coupon and redemption payments that are expected to be
reinvested into the market.