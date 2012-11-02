* Spain poised to hit 2012 funding target
* To launch new 5-yr bond; tap 30-year issue
* Germany to offer 4 bln euros of 5-year bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 2 Spain should attract good demand
for a new bond next week, bringing it close to meeting this
year's borrowing needs and giving it little incentive to rush
into a keenly-awaited request for aid.
Spain surprised markets by announcing the launch of the
January 2018 bond. It will also reopen bonds maturing in October
2015 and July 2032 - the first time it has tried to sell debt
with a maturity of more than 10 years since July 2011
.
The size of the sale, which takes place on Thursday, will be
announced on Monday. But even a relatively modest 3 billion
euros ($3.9 billion) would complete funding for 2012, with
another three auctions still scheduled before the end of the
year.
"(The new five-year bond) is going to be a big-sized deal so
that suggests they can attract some demand," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole.
"They paid redemptions this week and are riding high on a
bit of reinvestment, they probably want to soak up as much as
that as possible."
Spanish bond yields have crept higher again in the last two
weeks on doubts over when Spain would ask for aid - the step
that would enable the European Central Bank to buy the country's
bonds - and after Moody's downgraded the credit rating of five
of Spanish regions.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had not been expected
request assistance before elections in his home region on Oct.
21.
But there is still no sign of Rajoy making the request and
ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said last weekend that Spain had
no immediate need of help from the ECB's new bond-buying
programme because it could refinance its debt on the markets at
an acceptable cost.
The head of the Spanish Treasury said last week that the
country is ready to start funding itself for 2013, including the
needs of its regions, having completed almost 95 percent of this
year's targeted bond issuance.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields have
risen to around 5.6 percent from October's lows of 5.3 percent,
but are still well below peaks of above 7.5 percent hit in July.
"Some of the lustre has been taken off Spanish debt markets
since the Galician elections and some uncertainty has been
priced in about when Spain will ask for a bailout," said
Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"But it is far from anything of concern and the pressure is
far from that necessary to push them into asking for help."
Bank of Spain data showed foreign investors increased their
holdings of Spanish bonds in September for the first time in
almost a year.
But Spain is still concentrating its issuance at the short
end of the curve, a shift that took place as foreign investors
dumped the debt earlier this year. Around 75 percent of debt
issued so far in 2012 will mature in 5 years or less, whereas
last year such paper accounted for around 50 percent of
issuance, according to Reuters data.
Despite next week's planned tap of a 30-year bond, analysts
say the real test will be whether the country can issue a
long-awaited new 10-year benchmark.
"I doubt we'll see a new 10-year benchmark without primary
market support," said Norbert Aul, a rate strategist at RBC
Capital Markets.
"It will be difficult at this stage for Spain to regain
their previous normal funding pattern. A 10-year benchmark is
overdue," he said, ad ding that the tr end towards shorter-dated
debt wa s making Sp a in's deb t burden harder to maintain over the
longer term.
Bank of Spain data showed the average maturity of Spain's
debt dropped to 6.09 years in September from a 2011 peak of 6.73
percent.
GERMAN 5-YEAR
A four billion euro German bond sale is expected to go
smoothly on Wednesday after stronger demand at 10- and 30-year
sales in the last two weeks, with recent higher yields and
niggling doubts about a Spanish aid request keeping investor
demand for safe-haven debt alive.
One possible driver of market sentiment next week will be a
Greek parliamentary vote on contested austerity measures, which
must be pushed through for the country to receive a new tranche
of aid from international lenders before the country runs out of
cash later this month.
"Any concerns in Greece will be an added bonus (for the
German auction)," Rabobank's McGuire said.
Austria will kick off the week's issuance with a 1.3 billion
euro sale of 2019 and 2022 bonds.