LONDON, Dec 5 Euro zone countries' funding needs for 2013 are estimated at around 800 billion euros, slightly lower than for this year. The table below details the estimated borrowing targets of the region's main issuers. For a story on 2013 bond issuance plans, see Figures are in billion euros. Gross Redemptions Net Gross Issuance 2013** Issuance Issuance 2013* 2013 2012*** Germany 178.50 157.00 21.50 184.00 France 191.60 104.84 86.76 199.39 Italy 185.88 154.70 31.18 235.37 Spain 105.63 59.47 46.16 86.00 Netherlands 51.00 31.52 19.48 60.00 Belgium 37.50 24.06 13.44 38.25 Austria 21.50 13.13 8.37 21.60 Finland 11.75 6.00 5.75 12.98 Ireland 10.00 5.63 4.37 9.7 TOTAL 793.35 556.35 237.00 847.28 * Average of comparable estimates from Barclays Capital, Citi, Commerzbank, JPMorgan, RBS, Societe Generale, UBS, UniCredit ** Euro-denominated bonds only. Source: Reuters data *** Includes estimates for scheduled sales remaining in 2012, excludes pre-funding