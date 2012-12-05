LONDON, Dec 5 Euro zone countries' funding needs
for 2013 are estimated at around 800 billion euros, slightly
lower than for this year. The table below details the estimated
borrowing targets of the region's main issuers.
For a story on 2013 bond issuance plans, see
Figures are in billion euros.
Gross Redemptions Net Gross
Issuance 2013** Issuance Issuance
2013* 2013 2012***
Germany 178.50 157.00 21.50 184.00
France 191.60 104.84 86.76 199.39
Italy 185.88 154.70 31.18 235.37
Spain 105.63 59.47 46.16 86.00
Netherlands 51.00 31.52 19.48 60.00
Belgium 37.50 24.06 13.44 38.25
Austria 21.50 13.13 8.37 21.60
Finland 11.75 6.00 5.75 12.98
Ireland 10.00 5.63 4.37 9.7
TOTAL 793.35 556.35 237.00 847.28
* Average of comparable estimates from Barclays Capital, Citi,
Commerzbank, JPMorgan, RBS, Societe Generale, UBS, UniCredit
** Euro-denominated bonds only. Source: Reuters data
*** Includes estimates for scheduled sales remaining in 2012,
excludes pre-funding