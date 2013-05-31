LONDON May 31 Spanish borrowing costs will
likely rise at bond sales next week as concern over when the
U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its economic stimulus
brakes a rally in riskier assets.
Spain is expected to mirror the trend seen this week at
Italy's debt auctions at which Rome paid the highest costs to
borrow over 10 years, though demand remained intact with
investors enticed by higher yields.
Analysts say the recent reversal in vulnerable euro zone
issuers' borrowing costs reflected the trend in global debt
markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted last
week the central bank might cut down on its bond purchases in
coming months.
Markets are expected to remain choppy before key non-farm
payrolls data next Friday which should shed light on the outlook
for U.S. stimulus which has buoyed riskier assets this year.
This might keep foreign investors sidelined from the Spanish
auction of an estimated 4 billion euros of two-, three- and
10-year bonds a day before the payrolls report but strategists
expect domestic buyers to pick up any slack from overseas.
"For the near term, with volatility having picked up quite
significantly ,it's likely to be rather a domestic affair," said
Michael Leister, a strategist Commerzbank.
"This very positive trend that we've seen over the last
months, with foreigners and foreign holdings in peripheral debt
increasing again, will probably take a breather but in the
medium term we think it will continue."
PAYING MORE
Spanish 10-year borrowing costs in the secondary market were
up 9 basis points on the day at 4.44 percent as
traders pushed for cheaper prices ahead of the auction next
Thursday. They have jumped about 50 bps over the month from 2010
lows of 3.95 percent hit in early May.
Shorter-dated yields have also risen but they are all still
well below record peaks hit at the height of the euro zone debt
crisis last July before European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi vowed to do whatever it took to save the euro.
The ECB's yet-to-be-tested bond-buying backstop and
expectations it will ease monetary policy further to prop up a
frail euro zone economy even if the Fed were to start scaling
back on its stimulus are seen keeping underlying demand intact
for peripheral bonds.
"It (Spanish auction) will go well but they will need to pay
higher costs," said Alessandro Giansanti, a strategist at ING in
Amsterdam. "That is the trend we are going to face over the
coming weeks but I think that it will be just a short-term
correction on the trend in tighter spread."
The backup in yields in core debt markets will also likely
entice investors to pick up German and French bonds being sold
on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, analysts said. Germany
will auction up to 4 billion euros of five-year bonds while
France will offer between 7 and 8 billion euros of medium- to
long-term paper.