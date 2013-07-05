DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, July 5 The Netherlands will kick off euro zone debt sales on Tuesday in a week when Italy and Germany will also tap the primary market.
* Italy will give details on Monday of the maturities and size of bonds it plans to sell on Thursday.
* The Netherlands aims to sell up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) of 10-year bonds. Germany will offer up to 5 billion euros of its zero coupon two-year bond on Wednesday.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.