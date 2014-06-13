LONDON, June 13 Germany, France and Spain are
scheduled to sell bonds next week, while Cyprus is preparing its
first bond sale after it was bailed out a year ago.
* Germany plans to sell up to 5 billion euros of a 10-year
bond on Wednesday.
* Spain will issue 3- and 5-year bonds at a scheduled
auction on Wednesday. The Treasury will detail the amount it
wishes to raise on Monday.
* France plans to sell 7-8 billion euros of fixed-rate,
medium-term government bonds at its next monthly auction on
Thursday.
* Cyprus appointed lead managers on Tuesday to arrange its
first post-bailout bond. The sale may come later this month.
(Compiled by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)