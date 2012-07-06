* Little respite for Italian funding costs as yields rise
* Bond auctions on Friday, details announced Tuesday
* Germany, Netherlands sales supported by redemptions
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, July 6 Italy is unlikely to have
difficulty raising funds next week but can't expect much of a
respite from high borrowing costs given the swift fading of
euphoria over euro zone leaders' efforts to stem the bloc's debt
crisis.
Italian and Spanish bond yields have marched higher again
this week, closing in on levels seen before officials agreed
last Friday to help these two major economies by allowing the
bloc's bailout funds to buy bonds from the market and to
directly recapitalise Spain's ailing banks.
Scant detail on how the plans will be implemented and
opposition from Finland have dampened initial bullishness and
investors are again demanding at least four times more in
returns to hold 10-year Italian and Spanish bonds rather than
benchmark German Bunds.
Financial markets regard Italy in particular as too big for
any rescue fund to bail out, piling pressure on euro leaders to
convince investors that the bloc will do what is needed to
enable the country to keep raising funds commercially.
"Against the backdrop of current sentiment, the Italian
auction could be a tricky one," said Michael Leister, rate
strategist at DZ Bank.
"Implementation is the key issue, everyone welcomes the
initiative (to support Spain and Italy) but now it appears that
we may not get there very quickly."
Italy, one of the world's biggest sovereign debtors, will
specify on Tuesday which bonds it will offer to investors but
the sale on Friday will include three-year paper.
The auction will be the first since a three-year BTP matured
on July 1 and some analysts expect the country to launch a new
bond at that maturity, as well as tapping some of its existing
longer-dated issues.
Italy has paid an average of 4.04 percent to borrow for
three years in 2012, according to Reuters data, but had to stump
up a chunky 5.3 percent to sell its March 2015 bond in mid-June.
The bond currently yields around 4.5 percent --
compared with yields of little more than zero on comparable debt
from the euro zone's dominant economy, Germany.
Designated primary market dealers will play their role of
absorbing the paper but may push yields higher, seeking to
cheapen the bonds before the sale, a process known as concession
building.
One factor that could alter sentiment would be how much
progress euro zone finance ministers make in fleshing out the
crisis-fighting measures when they meet on Monday but officials
are playing down the chances of quick action.
"Let's say there's some chance of concession building to
take in the supply as at the moment confidence isn't very high,"
said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.
"The (finance ministers' meeting) may not be a game changer
but it may brighten the mood compared with where we are now."
Spain's 10-year borrowing costs jumped at auction this week
as market yields rose back to levels seen before
the latest measures were announced, but Italian paper has fared
relatively better since the summit, although yields are also
rising again.
The premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish bonds
rather than equivalent maturity Italian debt has risen around 40
basis points this week to around 90 basis points.
"Italy is still held hostage to Spain, but there is some
discrimination between the two to the benefit of Italy," DZ
Bank's Leister said.
Both Italy and Spain are increasingly reliant on their
domestic banks - which are in turn reliant on European Central
Bank liquidity - to absorb issuance, with international
investors dumping the paper for much of this year.
Italian banks increased their funding from the ECB to 281
billion euros in June from 273 billion euros in May, data
released by the central bank showed on Friday.
Investors seeking safety have poured money into Germany,
driving returns on its bonds down to negligible or even negative
levels, and a 5 billion euro tap of its July 2022 bond on
Wednesday should attract strong demand.
Core paper is also being supported by almost 40 billion
euros of German redemption and coupon payments made this week,
and the prospect of a further 50 billion euros of payments due
next week from triple-A rated countries including France and the
Netherlands, according to Reuters data.
That will also underpin a 3.5 billion euro 3-year bond sale
by the Netherlands, with the country's debt in demand by
investors looking for a higher return on low-risk paper than
that currently offered by German bonds.
Belgium also has the option to sell bonds on Friday if there
is sufficient demand from primary dealers for specific issues.