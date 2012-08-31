* Spain returns to market after August break
* Selling 2-, 3- and 4-year bonds hours before ECB meeting
* Germany, France, Belgium and Austria also sell debt
* French/German yield spread widens before French supply
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Aug 31 Spain issues bonds next week for
the first time in a month, testing its ability to raise funds in
the market with the country under pressure to ask for a full
sovereign bailout.
The bonds will be auctioned on Thursday just hours before
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is expected to
flesh out the bank's plans to buy struggling euro zone
countries' debt to help lower borrowing costs.
Uncertainty over how much the ECB will say after its policy
meeting and deteriorating euro zone fundamentals should also
support demand for debt issued by higher-rated euro zone states,
including Germany, France, Belgium, and Austria next week.
But the prospect of more intervention should also underpin a
Spanish bond sale, with investors reluctant to be caught off
guard should Draghi deliver more concrete details of the plan
than markets expect.
"The Spanish auction is taking place just before the ECB
meeting. So in that respect, I think it should go OK. I don't
think people will be willing to short those bonds before the
ECB," Nomura strategist Artis Frankovics said.
"There is always a small possibility that the ECB
over-delivers, so starts its purchases earlier than thought."
Spain will sell bonds maturing in 2014, 2015 and 2016 in its
first auction since Aug. 2.
Borrowing costs at the sale should fall in line with those
in the secondary market. But they are likely to remain at levels
regarded as unsustainable, highlighting Madrid's long-term
funding challenges and testing domestic banks' ability to take
on ever more sovereign debt.
Spain still has to raise more than 20 billion euros of its
86 billion euro target this year.
Analysts say this means it will have to sell between 3 and
3.5 billion euros in each auction for the rest of 2012 --
slightly above the recent pace.
The euro zone's fourth largest economy front-loaded its
funding in the beginning of the year to benefit from demand
fuelled by two rounds of cheap ECB financing.
"Domestic buyers have started to become a little bit
congested with Spanish paper. The question is to which extent
the Spanish banking sector will continue to be able to absorb
supply," UBS strategist Gianluca Ziglio said.
DEMAND FOR CORE
Concern about the regional debt crisis and economic outlook
should underpin demand for 5 billion euros of 10-year German
debt on Wednesday, analysts said.
Investors are clinging to expectations of ECB intervention,
after Draghi said in July the central bank would do whatever was
necessary to preserve the euro and in August indicated it could
start buying government bonds if countries asked for help first.
German central bank chief Jens Weidmann's reported threat to
resign shows there are still obstacles in the way of any ECB
policy response.
"The German auction is going to come in a moment in which
the peripheral market is probably going to be particularly
volatile in view of the ECB, the Spanish supply. That should be
an element of support," Ziglio added.
He said the slight pick-up in 10-year German yields from
July's historical lows should also provide an additional
incentive for investors. "There still could be a decent demand
for that sort of paper."
France will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of bonds on
Thursday, also after a break in August. It will auction five-,
10- and 15- year paper.
The premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds
over their German counterparts hit
its widest since late July this week at 83 basis points as
investors braced for the sale.
"There is a lot of pressure on the long end of the core
market next week. So I think that means that you have got to
look for core curves to face some steepening pressure," Peter
Chatwell, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole
said.
He said it could be a good time to buy two-year French debt
against four-year bonds.