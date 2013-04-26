LONDON, April 26 Progress in Italy to end a two-month political impasse and an investor search for returns should whet appetite for the country's debt at a sale on Monday.

Prime Minister-designate Enrico Letta could announce a new government on Saturday and spell out its programme early next week, political sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prospects of forming a government after February's inconclusive election had been thrown into doubt on Thursday when Letta said there were problems in reaching a deal with centre-right groups led by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

That halted the recent rally in Italian debt, though analysts played down the glitches, saying a modest rise in borrowing costs in the secondary market was due to profit-taking before Monday's 6 billion euro debt auction.

Demand for Italian debt has held up even after a recent increase in the country's 2013 borrowing needs. Analysts say a search for yield backed by abundant central bank cash is trumping fundamental risks.

Italy's debt agency said last week the government needed to borrow 10 percent more in 2013 than originally planned but this did not stop its bonds from rallying, and few expect the auctions to show signs of slowing demand.

"(Glitches in forming a government) will not have the biggest of impacts as overall spreads in the periphery are being driven by the generous sentiment and in particular the liquidity and the hunt for yield," said Michael Leister, a senior rate strategist at Commerzbank.

"At the moment no one is putting too much emphasis on structural or fundamental factors and given positioning and sentiment, which is clearly in favour of peripherals, these higher funding needs will not materially impact the auction."

Italian 10-year borrowing costs rose in the secondary market, with the upcoming auctions and wariness that differences between the centre-left and centre-right political groupings prompting some profit-taking after a strong rally.

The 10-year yield, was up 4 basis points up at 4.09 percent, having hit a 2-1/2-year low of 3.89 percent on Wednesday. The yields are down about 60 bps from a month ago, but still offer a return almost 3 percentage points higher than that available on equivalent German debt.

Traders and analysts say Italy's deep and liquid debt markets have helped make its bonds attractive relative to those of other high-yielding euro zone sovereigns.

ECB BACKSTOP

The European Central Bank's long-standing promise to support struggling states, expectations it will cut official interest rates at its policy meeting next Thursday, and a glut of freshly-printed stimulus money from Japan and the United States, have spurred a search for returns in euro zone markets.

Italy will issue five and 10-year bonds at its scheduled auctions on April 29, while Belgium plans to raise up to 3.8 billion euros with an offering of medium- to long-term bonds. France will follow up on Thursday with a sale of up to 8 billion euros of long-term paper, including a new 10-year bond.

Both France and Spain have also benefited from the liquidity glut and predictions of an ECB rate cut, with French 10-year borrowing costs plumbing record lows of 1.703 percent on Tuesday.