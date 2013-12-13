FOREX-Dollar buckles vs yen on heightened risk aversion, RBA awaited
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
LONDON Dec 13 Spain will be the only euro zone bond issuer to come to the market next week in its last auction of the year.
* Spain has already surpassed its 2013 funding target after a solid sale last week. This helped build up cash to pay off short-term paper and lengthen its overall debt maturity.
* Madrid will sell on Thursday an estimated 2 billion euros of 2018 bonds and 1.5 billion of 2023 bonds.
* Aussie awaits RBA decision for immediate cues (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its memory chip unit being split off and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.