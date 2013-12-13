LONDON Dec 13 Spain will be the only euro zone bond issuer to come to the market next week in its last auction of the year.

* Spain has already surpassed its 2013 funding target after a solid sale last week. This helped build up cash to pay off short-term paper and lengthen its overall debt maturity.

* Madrid will sell on Thursday an estimated 2 billion euros of 2018 bonds and 1.5 billion of 2023 bonds.