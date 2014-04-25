LONDON, April 25 Italy is set to advance further with its 2014 funding plan when it sells more debt next week, joining peer France as the only two euro zone states issuing bonds.

* Italy will offer up to 9 billion euros of bonds on Tuesday, including the 7th tranche of its 2.5 percent May 1, 2019 BTP and the 5th tranche of its 3.75 percent, Sept. 1 2024 BTP. Rome has already completed almost 40 percent of its annual issuance plan.

* France will sell up to 8 billion euros of its 2.25 percent May 2024 OAT and a new 2.5 percent May 2030 bond. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)