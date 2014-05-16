LONDON May 16 Belgium, Germany and Spain are
due to sell bonds next week as other euro zone issuers pause
after a raft of debt sales this week.
* Belgium will issue 1.5-2.0 bilion euros of five- and
10-year bonds on Monday, one of its smallest bond sales in years
after meeting more than half its 2014 funding needs in previous
auctions.
* Germany auctions on Wednesday up to 5 billion euros of
10-year bonds.
* Spain will sell 2019 and 2014 bonds on Thursday. The
treasury will announce the target amount of the auctions on
Monday around 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise. Editing by John Geddie)