By Chris Spink
LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - Bulge-bracket banks should
collaborate more to come up with innovative and lasting
solutions to the eurozone's ongoing debt problems, according to
a senior banker considered the father of the eurobond market.
Hans-Joerg Rudloff, chairman of Barclays Capital for 16
years until 2014 and the former chairman and CEO of Credit
Suisse, said the world's major financial institutions in recent
years have too frequently acted in their own interests rather
than what might be best for markets overall.
"I consider the unwillingness of institutions to take
collective responsibility as a big risk to market-oriented
solutions," Rudloff told IFR last week.
He was speaking just days before a deadline for Greece to
negotiate a deal with its creditors, the International Monetary
Fund and eurozone governments, about releasing the next tranche
of its current 86bn bailout - the third programme since May
2010. The parties want to conclude the discussions by May 24.
Rudloff contrasted what had happened in the eurozone since
the financial crisis of October 2008 with the market solutions -
principally US Treasury-backed Brady bonds - that had eventually
been used to break the Latin American debt crisis of the 1980s.
Then, regulators worked in tandem with national authorities
and banks for a comprehensive solution that settled the markets,
after Mexico's default in August 1982. Those losses could have
inflicted catastrophic wounds on the world's banks.
But regulators granted leniency to the banks, which then got
together to work out their problems before a final solution was
found by US Treasury secretary Nicholas Brady for the banks'
Latin American debts to be swapped for sovereign bonds backed by
the US government.
"The regulator allowed banks to take writedowns on South
American debts over a number of years, which softened the impact
on the banking system," said Rudloff, now chairman of Swiss
investor Marcuard Holding.
"Acting in the collective interest of the financial markets,
the bigger banks bought out many of the overall 600
creditors and shouldered the losses. Obviously there was no love
lost but [this was] understood to be necessary and an act of
responsibility for the overall financial system."
But similar approaches have not been taken in recent years
regarding the ongoing eurozone debt crisis. "Contrary to the
1980s, the willingness to take overall responsibility - and
close cooperation between governments, regulators and banks - is
clearly missing," he said.
SELFISH INTERESTS
Rudloff said financial institutions are no longer involved
enough to bring about a neat mechanism to restructure the debt,
then move the situation forward and restore market confidence.
"Sadly, the institutional framework has failed in their task
with Greece and the wider eurozone debt problem, and the
financial sector has been less than helpful, and was
divided or pursuing single interests instead of being part of
the solution."
Rudloff is held in high regard after a near 50-year career
in the City. Before helping to build up Barclays' powerful debt
trading and investment bank alongside Bob Diamond, he had headed
Credit Suisse from 1989 to 1994. That followed a spell running
investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston, where he
pioneered the expansion of the Eurobond market during the 1980s.
Banks' lack of involvement is already partly responsible for
the current impasse between Greece's increasingly radical
government and its unimaginative creditors, Rudloff said, adding
that a lack of collective responsibility could lead to even
greater dangers.
"Inevitably, such a situation would end with the very
populist political class of today to take control and forcibly
restructure the ever-growing European debts," he told IFR.
"It is therefore my opinion that it is up to the market to
raise its voice and advocate a restructuring in an orderly
fashion which considers the interests of creditors and debtors
alike."
Such a more fundamental move would also stop debtors being
swayed by hedge funds.
"We certainly should stop taking into account the selfish
interests of small financial organisations who try to make
extraordinary gains, and worse, prevent orderly restructuring,
throwing entire countries into misery," he said.
The most notable example has been Argentina, where so-called
vulture funds, led by Elliott Management, succeeded in getting
paid far more for their un-exchanged bonds than those that saw
their bonds restructured savagely in 2005 and 2010.
Rudloff said such players should not be called vultures.
"It's the wrong expression. They call themselves vulture funds
but vultures in nature clean things up and do not prevent the
clean-up of the mess."