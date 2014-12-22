* Total bond sales seen up 34 pct to record 926 bln euros
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Dec 22 Euro zone governments are
preparing to sell a record amount of bonds next year, tilting
towards more long-term debt as they try to lock in historically
low borrowing costs.
Analysts estimate the bloc's biggest sovereign borrowers
will sell a third more debt than in 2014, with Germany the
notable exception as it aims to eliminate its budget deficit.
Investors, on the other hand, will seek higher yields from
lower-rated issuers such as Italy, Spain and Portugal, reassured
by expectations that the European Central Bank will become a
buyer in 2015.
The prospect of the ECB expanding its asset purchases to
include sovereign bonds early next year has given fresh impetus
to a 2-1/2-year rally in euro zone debt that has driven
borrowing costs to all-time lows.
"The treasuries are very keen to lock in these ultra-low
yield levels and extend duration," said Michael Leister, a
strategist at Commerzbank. "Demand is still there even at these
yield levels, especially with the ECB most likely coming in as a
structural buyer."
The governments with lower credit ratings are anxious to
exploit the benign market conditions to increase the average
life of their debt stock. That means re-funding will be required
less often, an advantage as at some point the era of ultra-low
ECB interest rates, originally imposed to tackle the financial
crisis, must come to an end.
Ten-year Spanish and Italian 10-year yields are less than 2
percent , below those of U.S.
Treasuries, as the threat of deflation in the euro zone
exacerbated by sliding oil prices pressures the ECB to begin a
programme of quantitative easing (QE).
At the height of the euro zone crisis, investors were
reluctant to buy anything longer than five-year bonds from
troubled governments. However, those worries have dwindled since
ECB President Mario Draghi promised first to save the euro and
then, last month, to tackle excessively low inflation by
whatever means necessary.
In a recent Reuters poll, 25 out of 27 economists expected
the ECB to start buying sovereign debt under a QE programme,
probably early next year.
Analysts say Spanish and Italian bonds still look relatively
attractive against German benchmarks, on which yields have
dropped to all-time lows below 0.60 percent and could fall to
0.50 percent in the next few weeks.
The euro zone's 11 biggest government borrowers are forecast
to issue bonds worth 927 billion euros ($1.1 trillion) in 2015,
up about 34 percent from this year's projected total, according
to an average estimate of six analysts.
Germany, the region's biggest economy, is alone in bucking
the trend. It plans to cut issuance to its lowest since 2002
next year as it seeks to present its first balanced federal
budget in almost half a century.
Although countries such as Spain have made progress in
cutting their budget deficits, they still plan to increase
issuance to cover maturing debt estimated by analysts at 86
billion euros, up from 62 billion this year.
Spain was even more aggressive than neighbouring Italy in
issuing short-term debt in 2011 and 2012 to tap into demand
created by the ECB making crisis loans to commercial banks.
Madrid faces a similar refinancing hump in 2016, making it vital
for it to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.
The Tesoro, Spain's debt management office, is scheduled to
announce its 2015 funding needs in the first week of January but
gross issuance is forecast at 144 billion euros on average, up
from 133 billion this year.
"We expect the Tesoro to continue increasing its average
debt maturity which is planned to climb to up to 6.4 years in
2015 from 6.28 years currently," Nomura analysts said in a note.
EXCEPTIONAL CONDITIONS
Belgium's equivalent agency also plans to issue more
long-term debt in 2015 as it needs to refinance more maturing
bonds next year.
Last week, the head of France's AFT debt agency said he
expected growing demand for longer maturities to continue next
year, adding it was looking into adding a new 15 or 20-year
benchmark. "Financing conditions today are exceptional," AFT
chief Ambroise Fayolle said.
France is expected to keep borrowing at low interest rates
despite possible downgrades to its AA rating from Moody's and
Standard & Poor's next year. The deep liquidity of its markets
and expectations that it will keep a relatively high rating make
it an attractive alternative to Germany, analysts said.
($1 = 0.8156 euros)
(editing by David Stamp)