By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Almost half of euro zone
countries are facing a clash over EU deficit reduction rules
unless they change policies, European Commission forecasts
showed, posing a challenge to EU laws that set limits on
spending to protect the value of the euro.
The rules, sharpened during the sovereign debt crisis that
threatened the very existence of the single currency, are now
under pressure because of the migration crisis, which is putting
a new strain on public finances of several countries.
Governments also argue that they need to spend more on
security following the attacks in Paris in November and many say
they need to use the public purse to stimulate domestic demand
and investment to accelerate mediocre economic growth.
Yet EU rules oblige governments to keep the headline deficit
below 3 percent of gross domestic product and every year cut the
structural gap, which excludes the effects of the business cycle
and one-offs, until their books reach structural balance.
If they fail to do so, they face a disciplinary procedure in
which EU finance ministers set deficit reduction targets and
deadlines for them. The process can end up in fines.
To be able to react before it is too late, the Commission,
which is the guardian of EU law, issues forecasts for the
economies of the 28-nation EU three times a year, projecting key
indicators such as growth, inflation, budget deficits and debt.
The latest forecasts showed that the euro zone's second
biggest economy France, which has a deadline to cut its headline
budget gap to 2.8 percent in 2017, will instead have a deficit
of 3.2 percent next year, unless it takes action.
The Commission has been calling on France to accelerate
structural reforms to boost growth and cut spending, but that is
politically difficult for Paris, which faces presidential
elections next year.
In structural terms, EU finance ministers asked France last
year to reduce the deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015, but
the Commission estimated the cut was only 0.2 percent.
The forecasts said the reduction in the structural deficit
in 2016 in France will be only 0.4 percent -- half of what EU
ministers asked -- and the gap will actually rise 0.2 percent
next year rather than fall by 0.9 percent as asked by the EU.
Commenting on the forecasts, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin did not address the structural deficit cuts, but stressed
that Paris would deliver on its headline deficit obligations.
"France will bring the deficit below 3 percent in 2017, as
it promised," Sapin said in a statement.
ECONOMIC CYCLE
During the debt crisis, when many euro zone economies were
hardly growing or in recession, the Commission emphasised the
structural balance of government books, because it was not
dependent on the economic cycle.
Now that almost all euro zone countries have returned to
growth, the EU executive arm has shifted focus back to the
nominal deficit, often easier to bring down without major
structural reforms.
Italy, while safely below 3 percent with its headline
deficit, will see an increase in its structural gap to 1.7
percent of GDP this year from 1.0 percent in 2015. EU rules call
for a minimum 0.5 percent reduction every year.
Rome's structural deficit is to ease only to 1.4 percent in
2017, again below the minimum required cut.
Spain, still without a government after inconclusive
elections in December, was asked to cut its headline deficit to
4.2 percent in 2015. But the Commission's forecasts showed it
missed that target recording a 4.8 percent gap.
Madrid was asked to take the deficit down to 2.8 percent
this year, but unless policies change it will end up with a 3.6
percent shortfall, the Commission said. Structurally, Spain's
deficit has been rising since 2014 rather than falling.
Spain's acting economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said it
was too early to assess whether the 2015 goal would be missed,
adding that the main uncertainty was the country's autonomous
regions, which have overspent in recent years.
Portugal, where a socialist government has taken over last
November, is also in trouble, because it was supposed to cut its
headline deficit to 2.5 percent already last year, but instead
ended up with a 4.2 percent gap.
Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below
3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is also
rising sharply, rather than falling as it should. Lisbon is
negotiating changes to the 2016 budget with the Commission to
avoid having the draft formally sent back for re-working.
But not only southern European countries have problems
sticking to structural deficit reduction rules. The Commission
expects Austria, which cut the structural gap to 0.3 percent
last year, to increase it to 1.0 percent this year.
Lithuania's structural deficit is to rise to 1.5 percent
this year from 1.1 last year, the Netherlands is to see an
increase to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent while Finland is
expected to keep its structural shortfall flat at 1.8 percent.
