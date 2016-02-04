* France, Italy, Spain, Portugal at odds with EU commitments

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Almost half of euro zone countries are facing a clash over EU deficit reduction rules unless they change policies, European Commission forecasts showed, posing a challenge to EU laws that set limits on spending to protect the value of the euro.

The rules, sharpened during the sovereign debt crisis that threatened the very existence of the single currency, are now under pressure because of the migration crisis, which is putting a new strain on public finances of several countries.

Governments also argue that they need to spend more on security following the attacks in Paris in November and many say they need to use the public purse to stimulate domestic demand and investment to accelerate mediocre economic growth.

Yet EU rules oblige governments to keep the headline deficit below 3 percent of gross domestic product and every year cut the structural gap, which excludes the effects of the business cycle and one-offs, until their books reach structural balance.

If they fail to do so, they face a disciplinary procedure in which EU finance ministers set deficit reduction targets and deadlines for them. The process can end up in fines.

To be able to react before it is too late, the Commission, which is the guardian of EU law, issues forecasts for the economies of the 28-nation EU three times a year, projecting key indicators such as growth, inflation, budget deficits and debt.

The latest forecasts showed that the euro zone's second biggest economy France, which has a deadline to cut its headline budget gap to 2.8 percent in 2017, will instead have a deficit of 3.2 percent next year, unless it takes action.

The Commission has been calling on France to accelerate structural reforms to boost growth and cut spending, but that is politically difficult for Paris, which faces presidential elections next year.

In structural terms, EU finance ministers asked France last year to reduce the deficit by 0.5 percent of GDP in 2015, but the Commission estimated the cut was only 0.2 percent.

The forecasts said the reduction in the structural deficit in 2016 in France will be only 0.4 percent -- half of what EU ministers asked -- and the gap will actually rise 0.2 percent next year rather than fall by 0.9 percent as asked by the EU.

Commenting on the forecasts, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin did not address the structural deficit cuts, but stressed that Paris would deliver on its headline deficit obligations.

"France will bring the deficit below 3 percent in 2017, as it promised," Sapin said in a statement.

ECONOMIC CYCLE

During the debt crisis, when many euro zone economies were hardly growing or in recession, the Commission emphasised the structural balance of government books, because it was not dependent on the economic cycle.

Now that almost all euro zone countries have returned to growth, the EU executive arm has shifted focus back to the nominal deficit, often easier to bring down without major structural reforms.

Italy, while safely below 3 percent with its headline deficit, will see an increase in its structural gap to 1.7 percent of GDP this year from 1.0 percent in 2015. EU rules call for a minimum 0.5 percent reduction every year.

Rome's structural deficit is to ease only to 1.4 percent in 2017, again below the minimum required cut.

Spain, still without a government after inconclusive elections in December, was asked to cut its headline deficit to 4.2 percent in 2015. But the Commission's forecasts showed it missed that target recording a 4.8 percent gap.

Madrid was asked to take the deficit down to 2.8 percent this year, but unless policies change it will end up with a 3.6 percent shortfall, the Commission said. Structurally, Spain's deficit has been rising since 2014 rather than falling.

Spain's acting economy minister, Luis de Guindos, said it was too early to assess whether the 2015 goal would be missed, adding that the main uncertainty was the country's autonomous regions, which have overspent in recent years.

Portugal, where a socialist government has taken over last November, is also in trouble, because it was supposed to cut its headline deficit to 2.5 percent already last year, but instead ended up with a 4.2 percent gap.

Without policy changes, it will not bring its deficit below 3 percent this year either and its structural deficit is also rising sharply, rather than falling as it should. Lisbon is negotiating changes to the 2016 budget with the Commission to avoid having the draft formally sent back for re-working.

But not only southern European countries have problems sticking to structural deficit reduction rules. The Commission expects Austria, which cut the structural gap to 0.3 percent last year, to increase it to 1.0 percent this year.

Lithuania's structural deficit is to rise to 1.5 percent this year from 1.1 last year, the Netherlands is to see an increase to 1.7 percent from 1.2 percent while Finland is expected to keep its structural shortfall flat at 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alison Williams)