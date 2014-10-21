BRUSSELS, Oct 21 The European Union's Statistics Office released revised data on government deficit and debt in the 18 countries sharing the euro in 2013 and in the wider European Union of 28. The revisions are a result of Eurostat switching to the European System of Accounts (ESA) 2010 standards from the ESA 95 standard as well as other statistical improvements. 2010 2011 2012 2013 Euro area (EA18) GDP market prices (mp) (million euro) 9 512 122 9 768 233 9 824 375 9 904 401 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -583 136 -402 045 -355 183 -284 728 (% of GDP) -6.1 -4.1 -3.6 -2.9 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 50.4 49.0 49.5 49.4 Government revenue (% of GDP) 44.3 44.9 45.9 46.5 Government debt (million euro) 7 963 305 8 382 213 8 745 689 9 007 692 (% of GDP) 83.7 85.8 89.0 90.9 EU28 GDP mp (million euro) 12 789 847 13 173 430 13 437 315 13 529 837 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -817 808 -591 471 -569 139 -436 721 (% of GDP) -6.4 -4.5 -4.2 -3.2 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 49.9 48.5 48.9 48.5 Government revenue (% of GDP) 43.5 44.0 44.6 45.3 Government debt (million euro) 10 004 287 10 645 618 11 218 600 11 550 457 (% of GDP) 78.2 80.8 83.5 85.4 Germany GDP mp (million euro) 2 576 220 2 699 100 2 749 900 2 809 480 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -104 822 -23 272 2 606 4 172 (% of GDP) -4.1 -0.9 0.1 0.1 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 47.2 44.6 44.2 44.3 Government revenue (% of GDP) 43.1 43.7 44.3 44.5 Government debt (million euro) 2 067 441 2 095 625 2 173 639 2 159 468 (% of GDP) 80.3 77.6 79.0 76.9 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 6 049 19 994 56 091 67 024 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.2 0.7 2.0 2.4 Ireland GDP mp (million euro) 164 928 171 042 172 755 174 791 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -53 467 -21 588 -13 901 -9 967 (% of GDP) -32.4 -12.6 -8.0 -5.7 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 66.1 46.1 42.2 40.5 Government revenue (% of GDP) 33.6 33.5 34.2 34.8 Government debt (million euro) 144 163 190 111 210 226 215 550 (% of GDP) 87.4 111.1 121.7 123.3 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 347 347 347 347 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Greece GDP mp (million euro) 226 210 207 752 194 204 182 438 Government deficit (-)/ surplus (+) (million euro) -25 036 -21 031 -16 704 -22 257 (% of GDP) -11.1 -10.1 -8.6 -12.2 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 52.1 53.7 53.8 59.2 Government revenue (% of GDP) 41.0 43.6 45.2 47.0 Government debt (million euro) 330 291 355 954 304 691 319 133 (% of GDP) 146.0 171.3 156.9 174.9 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 0 0 0 0 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Spain GDP mp (million euro) 1 080 913 1 075 147 1 055 158 1 049 181 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -101 445 -101 265 -108 903 -71 291 (% of GDP) -9.4 -9.4 -10.3 -6.8 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 45.6 45.4 47.3 44.3 Government revenue (% of GDP) 36.2 36.0 37.0 37.5 Government debt (million euro) 649 259 743 531 890 993 966 181 (% of GDP) 60.1 69.2 84.4 92.1 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 2 598 8 717 24 542 29 342 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.2 0.8 2.3 2.8 France GDP mp (million euro) 1 998 480 2 059 284 2 091 059 2 113 689 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -135 795 -104 961 -101 649 -87 096 (% of GDP) -6.8 -5.1 -4.9 -4.1 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 56.4 55.9 56.7 57.1 Government revenue (% of GDP) 49.6 50.8 51.8 53.0 Government debt (million euro) 1 627 821 1 749 403 1 865 757 1 949 475 (% of GDP) 81.5 85.0 89.2 92.2 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 4 449 14 929 42 030 50 266 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.2 0.7 2.0 2.4 Italy GDP mp (million euro) 1 605 694 1 638 857 1 628 004 1 618 904 Government deficit (-)/surplus (+) (million euro) -68 121 -57 186 -48 618 -45 958 (% of GDP) -4.2 -3.5 -3.0 -2.8 Government expenditure (% of GDP) 49.9 49.1 50.4 50.5 Government revenue (% of GDP) 45.6 45.6 47.4 47.7 Government debt (million euro) 1 851 256 1 907 625 1 989 934 2 069 841 (% of GDP) 115.3 116.4 122.2 127.9 memo: intergovernmental lending in (million euro) 3 909 13 118 36 932 44 156 the context of the financial crisis (% of GDP) 0.2 0.8 2.3 2.7 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)