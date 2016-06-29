BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
BRUSSELS, June 29 Spain and Portugal risk European Union sanctions for their public deficits, Italy's prime minister said on Wednesday after an EU summit where leaders discussed member countries' fiscal gaps and banks.
"Today we discussed little about banks and a lot about deficits. There are two countries that risk sanctions for their deficit. I am talking about Spain and Portugal," Matteo Renzi told reporters after the meeting that for the first time was held without Britain, following the 23 June referendum.
Renzi said that Italy backed Spain's and Portugal's stance opposing sanctions. "It's absurd not to use common sense," Renzi said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.