By Tatiana Jancarikova and Shadia Nasralla
BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 Spain and Portugal must still
tackle their excessive budget gaps even though they escaped
being fined in July for breaking European Union deficit limits,
euro zone finance ministers said on Friday.
"I expect a very brief discussion and especially effective
action from our Portuguese and Spanish colleagues," Slovak
Finance Minister Peter Kazimir, whose country holds the rotating
EU presidency, told reporters on entering a meeting of finance
ministers.
At the recommendation of the European Commission, the EU
decided not to penalise Madrid and Lisbon for not reducing the
deficits to below the EU limit of 3 percent of gross domestic
product.
The decision, however, coming after similar leniency for
serial deficit-limits offender France last year, has raised
fresh doubts whether EU budget rules, sharpened during the
recent sovereign debt crisis, can ever be enforced.
But with populist and euro sceptic movements gaining support
across Europe and elections in Germany, France, the Netherlands
and a referendum in Italy all scheduled for the next 12 months,
some officials would like to see the rules relaxed further,
rather than enforced more strictly.
The leaders of Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Malta
and Cyprus meet later in Athens and are expected to push for
tight budget rules to be eased.
One of the arguments for scrapping fines was that Spain has
been effectively without a government since last December
because of two inconclusive parliamentary elections.
Mediocre growth, which could be further damaged by cuts in
public spending, was another and the sentiment seemed to be
shared by many ministers.
"At a time when we have weak growth one should not throttle
that growth through economic sanctions," Austrian Finance
Minister Joerg Schelling said.
Under EU rules, Spain and Portugal must take effective
action to reduce their excessive budget deficits by October 15,
which is also a deadline for presenting to the Commission draft
budget plans for 2017 for all euro zone countries.
But since Spain is still run by a caretaker government,
which is in no position to make binding budget proposals, the
ministers will discuss how the rules could accommodate that.
"We'll discuss the procedural side of things, what should
the government do when it's really a caretaker government," the
chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told
reporters before the meeting.
But he noted Madrid would have to deal with the deficit
sooner or later.
"Any new government in Spain will still have to get the
budget back on track, independent of the decisions of this
summer," he said. "The budgetary problems of Spain haven't
evaporated, they are still there but it will be for a new
government to pick up on that, get back on track."
