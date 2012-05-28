* Vindication for Eurosceptic economists tinged with regret
* Doubters see fiscal union as path out of crisis
* Fate of Greece in single currency still unclear
By Alan Wheatley and Paul Carrel
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 28 They were dismissed as
prophets of doom. Now, as the euro struggles to survive,
long-standing critics of Europe's single currency are more like
prophets in their own time.
But when they say 'I told you so', many do so with a
regretful shake of the head, knowing the chaos and contagion
that could ensue if austerity-weary Greece, at the epicentre of
the crisis, quits the euro after a new election next month.
"I feel a deep sorrow that things could develop like they
have in the euro zone considering that the fundamental
mechanisms at play now were there for everybody to see," said
Leif Pagrotsky, a former Swedish trade minister.
He said it had been obvious to him from the outset that a
single interest rate for 17 countries with different inflation
rates was a recipe for real estate bubbles and banking crises.
Similarly, a single-currency area without central
decision-making or fiscal transfers and coordination of budgets
- political union in short - was bound to lead to trouble.
"The sadness is that, in spite of that, this was allowed to
happen. Millions and millions of people are suffering. The
European cooperation project is suffering, and a crisis of
legitimacy has resulted," Pagrotsky, a senior member of Sweden's
opposition Social Democratic party and one of his country's most
prominent eurosceptics, told Reuters.
Swedes emphatically rejected the euro in a plebiscite in
2003, and for Pagrotsky the matter is closed. "I don't think
Sweden will join. We had a referendum and the people said 'no',
and I think that's it," he said.
Euro zone leaders, who met on Wednesday in Brussels for yet
another inconclusive summit on the two-year-old crisis, will
eventually take steps towards closer coordination of fiscal
policy, Pagrotsky believes.
And, for all his reservations about the construction of the
euro, he expects the currency to survive - with a question mark
next to Greece.
"I've always thought Greece would remain in the euro,
because the will to stay together is so strong and the political
capital invested has been so enormous," he said. "But the
rhetoric has changed, and there seems to be a game of chicken.
So I'm not so sure."
HORROR WITHOUT END
If it was up to Wilhelm Noelling, an anti-euro economics
professor at the University of Hamburg, Athens would be ushered
to the exit forthwith.
Greece and the rest of the euro zone have no rational future
unless they can reclaim control of their own currencies, said
Noelling, one of a clutch of eurosceptics who filed a case last
year with Germany's constitutional court arguing that bailouts
for Greece and other countries violated German law.
"If we go on with this policy, then what's going to become
of Europe in a year or two?" he asked. "I've said for a long
time that an end with horror - and it would be an end with
horror - is better than a horror with no end, the horror that is
now ahead of us for the unforeseeable future."
Noelling, who sat on the Bundesbank's council from 1982 to
1992 in his capacity as head of Hamburg's regional central bank,
said fears of contagion from a Greek exit were vastly
exaggerated by those unable and unwilling to imagine an
alternative to the euro.
"Europe's politicians don't want to look beyond the end of
their nose," he said.
Citing U.S. theologian James Freeman Clarke as saying 'A
politician thinks of the next election. A statesman, of the next
generation', Noelling added: "Today we need statesmen more than
ever, and if it's statesmen making the decisions here and now,
then Greece's exit must begin immediately."
Paul De Grauwe is also an economics professor, at the London
School of Economics, but he is less sure of Greece's fate.
When the decision was made to go ahead with the euro 20
years ago, De Grauwe argued that monetary union had to be
embedded in a political union. He still calls himself a sceptic,
but, since the currency was launched in 1999, he has
concentrated on practical proposals to remedy its shortcomings.
"They didn't know what they were doing when they started
this thing, and I'm afraid they still don't know what they're
doing," De Grauwe said. "But if it collapses, it's going to be
hell. It was relatively easy to enter; it's going to be much
more traumatic if it breaks up. So let's try to avoid it."
DEFAULT AND STAY
De Grauwe expects Greece to default, at least partially, on
its official-sector debt: "That seems to me to be inevitable.
They would be foolish if they were to continue to pay that. The
burden is just unsustainable."
But default need not lead to Greece's quitting the single
currency, as long as the European Central Bank does not turn off
the money taps to Greek banks, De Grauwe argued.
On balance, he thinks Greece will stay in the euro. He is
far from certain, however. "I find it extremely difficult to
predict how the Greeks themselves will react," he said.
De Grauwe's constructive criticism has irritated officialdom
down the years.
After attending one European Commission meeting in the early
1990s for a report to trumpet the gains the euro would bring, De
Grauwe said he and other sceptics were not invited back.
"The idea that you needed a political union, up to just
recently, wasn't taken seriously. Now everyone is saying this,"
he added. De Grauwe, a Belgian, also suspects his views doomed
his candidacy for the ECB's Executive Board in 2003.
Some of his warnings seem chillingly prescient.
In a Financial Times article in 1998, he sketched out how a
single interest rate and the elimination of exchange rate risk
could send Spanish real estate prices soaring. "After the boom
comes the bust. Asset prices collapse, creating a crisis in the
Spanish banking system," he posited.
The 1997-1998 Asian financial debacle, he argued, had shown
the danger of excessive debt accumulation by the private sector.
"This has escaped the attention of the founders of EMU,
concerned as they were by the dangers of too much government
debt," he wrote 14 years ago.
Sure enough, Spain entered the 2008 financial crisis with
low government debt of around 40 percent of GDP. But, with house
prices tumbling and the economy in recession, weakness in the
private sector has caused Spain's public debt to nearly double
and many banks are drowning in bad loans.
OSTRACISED
De Grauwe did serve for a time on a panel of external
economic advisers to European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, but he is now out in the cold. "Since the crisis, I do
not remember a single politician asking my advice," he said.
Economist Ruth Lea, a long-time British critic of the single
currency, also knows what it is like to be on the outside.
She recalls how she was heard in stony silence at a Dublin
conference in 1993 when she outlined her doubts about the euro.
"They did not want to hear. It was almost a thought crime,"
said Lea, economic adviser to the Arbuthnot Banking Group in
London.
She said the only way out of the crisis is for the euro zone
to go down the path of fiscal union, entailing a single ministry
of finance, mutualised sovereign debt - euro bonds - and major
budgetary transfers from richer to poorer euro zone members.
"In other words, political union - hard, fast political
union as you have in the United States or the UK," Lea said.
"None of this is rocket science, which is why I find this so
frustrating. I've waited twenty years for this, but I'm not
happy to be proved right. We will all suffer."