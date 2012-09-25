* Draghi defends bond-buying to German audience in Berlin
* Says now up to governments to follow with "decisive"
action
* ECB chief has "enormous respect" for Bundesbank
By Noah Barkin and Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Sept 25 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi offered a vigorous defence of the bank's
bond-buying plans to a sceptical German audience on Tuesday and
said it was now up to governments to follow with decisive policy
steps of their own.
Speaking at a conference of the Federation of German
Industries (BDI) in Berlin, Draghi described the ECB's plan,
unveiled earlier this month, to buy the sovereign bonds of
stricken euro members as a "bridge" rather than a solution to
the three-year-old crisis haunting the currency bloc.
And he cautioned euro zone leaders against complacency,
urging them to seize on improved market sentiment generated by
the ECB to press ahead with reforms and closer integration of
their budget policies.
"The current improvement in sentiment does not mean
everything is solved," Draghi said in his first major policy
speech in Germany since his plan for "Outright Monetary
Transactions" unleashed a storm of criticism there.
"The ECB's action can only be the bridge to the future. The
project must be completed through decisive actions by
governments both individually and collectively."
The euro rose more than 10 cents to a four-month high
against the dollar between late July, when Draghi first
signalled his plan, and mid-September. The borrowing costs of
weakened euro members such as Spain and Italy also fell.
But that confidence has faded over the past week amid doubts
about Spain's readiness to seek the aid programme that is a
prerequisite for the ECB to buy its bonds, and reports that
Greece's budget hole is bigger than anticipated.
Also weighing on sentiment on Tuesday was a report in German
newspaper Bild that lawyers at Germany's central bank, which
opposes Draghi's bond plan, were checking its legality. The
Bundesbank refused to confirm the report.
MERKEL MEETING
Draghi spoke at the industry conference after meeting German
Chancellor Angela Merkel who has supported the Italian's
bond-buying plan despite the Bundesbank's stance and opposition
from Germany's conservative establishment.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, a former adviser to
Merkel, has said Draghi's plan amounts to financing of weak euro
zone governments by the central bank and therefore violates its
mandate for ensuring price stability.
Looking out at his audience of industrial leaders, the ECB
chief said he had "enormous respect" for the Bundesbank and made
clear he and his colleagues on the ECB's policy-making Governing
Council shared many of its concerns. Where they differed, he
said, was in how to respond.
"In the current circumstances, the greatest risk to
stability is not action, it's inaction, this is why the ECB has
acted," Draghi said.
He rejected Weidmann's contention that the bond-buying
programme amounts to financing of governments, saying the euro
zone had experienced a "very severe fragmentation" in recent
months, characterised by diverging borrowing costs that
reflected "unfounded" fears of a euro zone breakup.
"The ECB's Governing Council therefore faced a choice: to
accept this situation and allow the singleness of its monetary
policy to be undermined; or to take actions within its mandate
to restore the normal transmission of monetary policy across all
parts of the euro area. We decided in favour of the latter."
Merkel's office issued a statement after she met Draghi
which said they had agreed that considerable reform efforts by
euro zone governments were still needed to boost competitiveness
and restore credibility.
Speaking at the same conference earlier in the day, Merkel
said Europe needed to take a deep breath and press on with steps
to boost productivity and rein in budgets. She conceded that
Germany, which some economists fear could fall into a technical
recession in the second half of this year, was "not an island".
But she put the onus on struggling euro partners to fix
their economies, saying Germany was doing its part to help the
bloc through higher consumption at home.